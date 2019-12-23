 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   According to a new survey, New York City is the rudest city in the country. And dammit you friggin' putzes, we like it that way   (businessinsider.com) divider line
12
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having worked in NYC since the late 70s, I attribute my soft spoken lovable attitude to this city of love ..where you can watch a bicycle messenger or an idiot on a cellphone get whacked in the streets and just step over them with not a care in the world.

I'm no longer on the streets doing the daily grind, I'm on the waters that surround the city in my retirement job which has kind of brought down my stress level of laughing at people dying in the streets.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The old surveys say the same thing ya know.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have the rudest living room in the country

/Now piss off
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've found New Yorkers to be much more friendly and polite than their reputation would lead you to believe.  Just don't waste their time or get in their way.  Keep up and you'll be fine >90% of the time.  Also don't mistake their habit of being direct for trying to be rude, it's just the pace that they live at.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York is the friendliest city in the world.  You can get anyone to talk to you.  The problem is getting them to stop.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Chicago is a way better city.  It's like New York without the garbage and the assholes.

/ And better pizza
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder why?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One of the best things to ever happen to Seattle was getting the old city burnt to the ground. The glass and steel Emerald City esque city that rose in its place is gorgeous.

This may not resonate with you, but JJ Abrams gets me.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: I wonder why?

[Fark user image image 850x545]


Japan is pretty dang crowded as well, but it didn't seem like anyone was rude when I visited. It probably helps that the trains all run on time (or at all) and the homeless ain't allowed to sleep wherever they land.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: One of the best things to ever happen to Seattle was getting the old city burnt to the ground. The glass and steel Emerald City esque city that rose in its place is gorgeous.

This may not resonate with you, but JJ Abrams gets me.


And someday, after the earthquake, we'll get to build it again.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stan unusual: Also don't mistake their habit of being direct for trying to be rude...


Pretty much what I came here to say. Most people can't deal with direct-ness, have to have things sugarcoated.
 
jst3p
‘’ now  
New York mouth-to-mouth resuscitation:

Hey buddy, get up before you farking die!
 
