(CBC)   I saw Mommy kissing Santa Clause / under parasitic mistletoe last night   (cbc.ca) divider line
14
508 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 5:24 PM (49 minutes ago)



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That song is about a girl's mother kind of being a slut. Maybe it's the father dressed as Santa but maybe not.

"Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer" is about a mutant deer who everyone hated and then loved when his mutation became useful. A testament to bullying people who are different.

"Santa Clause is Coming to Town" is about a stalker who watches your every move and judges everything to do. Don't pout or cry, I don't give a shiat if your grandmother just got cancer, be cheerful or you don't get shiat.

"Coming Down the Chimney Now" claims tat Santa gives gifts to kids even if they're poor, which is obviously not true.

Halloween has songs that aren't as farked up.

"Frosty the Snowman" is a creature who is cursed to die every year.

"Last Christmas ", I gave you my heart (I farked you on the first date) and the next day you gave it to someone else so then I farked someone else. Probably the same whore who kissed Santa Clause.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/oblig
 
Slypork
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: That song is about a girl's mother kind of being a slut. Maybe it's the father dressed as Santa but maybe not.


I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus - SNL
Youtube g4vktLutpiY
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you think the mistletoe is bad, wait till you see the crotch rot.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pew pew!
 
ocelot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: If you think the mistletoe is bad, wait till you see the crotch rot.


Beats small cox.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like Voël-ent from around here.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not just any Santa...
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does it burn? Then what's the problem here? Set the forest ablaze. For nature.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This I learned from the article: Rhianna Schmunk is cute as a bug but saddled with an unfortunate name.


I mean, Rhianna? Really?


/I am so shallow
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe mommy kissed lots of Santas...

cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: If you think the mistletoe is bad, wait till you see the crotch rot.


Santa's a fun guy who's got himself a fun gal.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: That song is about a girl's mother kind of being a slut. Maybe it's the father dressed as Santa but maybe not.

"Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer" is about a mutant deer who everyone hated and then loved when his mutation became useful. A testament to bullying people who are different.

"Santa Clause is Coming to Town" is about a stalker who watches your every move and judges everything to do. Don't pout or cry, I don't give a shiat if your grandmother just got cancer, be cheerful or you don't get shiat.

"Coming Down the Chimney Now" claims tat Santa gives gifts to kids even if they're poor, which is obviously not true.

Halloween has songs that aren't as farked up.

"Frosty the Snowman" is a creature who is cursed to die every year.

"Last Christmas ", I gave you my heart (I farked you on the first date) and the next day you gave it to someone else so then I farked someone else. Probably the same whore who kissed Santa Clause.


I didn't realize it was already time for the Airing of Grievances".
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
European Mistletoe is a vigorous parasite, but it looks impressive. Imagine rows of trees with no leaves, but huge green blobs of mistletoe. Extremely poisonous, as well. Grows well in northern France and southern England.
Much more interesting than the one in the article.
 
