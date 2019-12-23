 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Shelby Star)   NC man accused of killing his wife with eye drops. Clearly, she didn't see it coming   (shelbystar.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Gaston County, North Carolina, Dallas, North Carolina, Joshua Lee Hunsucker, Life insurance, Mount Holly, North Carolina, Stacy Robinson Hunsucker's mother, Joshua Hunsucker, Jordan Green  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 5:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I knew Ben Stein was shady.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS - how red were her eyes?!?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were her I would have gotten rid of the eye drops.
Better red than dead.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
C.S.I. did it.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
two things stand out in the article:  "Hunsucker appeared before District Court Judge James Jackson wearing an orange, short-sleeved jumpsuit with the words Gaston County Inmate in black across the back."

see, I would've gone with the Vera Wang.

"The affidavit says while Joshua Hunsucker didn't allow an autopsy to be performed on his wife's body, a blood sample had been preserved as part of her wish to make an organ donation."

That is a good tip if you want to poison your spouse.   You can simply refuse to allow an autopsy.   Why hasn't this been done a million times?
 
labman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He didn't run from the murder.

You might say he looked it in the eye.
 
kcoombs69
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SBinRR: C.S.I. did it.


Came here to say this! They caught the guy cause the soda gun at the bar sucked a little of the tainted beverage back into the nozzle and someone else was affected too.

/I think
//Gonna stick with that
///three slashies for a merry Xmas
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like he has been trying to kill her for a long time! The house caught fire? Really?

On a personal note, being an avid partaker of the legal, I keep a bottle of clear eyes in my car, at my desk at work, at home in the bathroom and one in my pocket. Should my wife read this story, she's gonna get awfully nervous!
 
Running Wild
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm slightly disturbed by how popular this search seems to be. My only search term was tetrahydrozoline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SBinRR: C.S.I. did it.


Murder with atropine eyedrops being mistaken for ptomaine poisoning is a recurrent theme in Agatha Christie whodunnits, both Poirot and Miss Marple.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

orbister: SBinRR: C.S.I. did it.

Murder with atropine eyedrops being mistaken for ptomaine poisoning is a recurrent theme in Agatha Christie whodunnits, both Poirot and Miss Marple.


...which means cops in theory should be onto it
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Didn't Owen Wilson do this to Bradley Cooper in 'Wedding Crashers'?  He just got sick and then Owen tried to bang Rachel McAdams while he hugged the porcelain.

You're telling me movies aren't real?
 
AeAe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What I'm getting here is you can stop someone's heart if they drink some Visine. How they drink Visine is up to your imagination.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
were also surprised how unaffected he seemed by his wife's death. They were also shocked by how fast he had another girlfriend less than six months after his wife's death.

Well they are going to be flabbergasted when they find out why they shouldn't have been surprised or shocked.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: That is a good tip if you want to poison your spouse.   You can simply refuse to allow an autopsy.   Why hasn't this been done a million times?


It does appear that murdering your spouse is as simple as putting some eye drops in the food/drink during the day, and then all you need to do to get away with it is to refuse an autopsy. Better still if you just use some drops sporadically prior to the main event, so the spouse "develops a heart condition" that makes the death seem reasonable. Then say they wanted to be cremated.

Is it really that easy?

Also, next time someone wants to commit suicide or is trying to beat a painful death to cancer, why don't they just chug some Visine? It's much easier to acquire than Nembutal.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: C.S.I. did it.


I think Quincy M. E. did it first.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: SBinRR: C.S.I. did it.

I think Quincy M. E. did it first.


That was a good show
 
Nidiot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: were also surprised how unaffected he seemed by his wife's death. They were also shocked by how fast he had another girlfriend less than six months after his wife's death.

Well they are going to be flabbergasted when they find out why they shouldn't have been surprised or shocked.


Quite a few people have found partners and even remarried rather speedily after the death of their partner. I just thought they were rather shallow but perhaps it's far worse.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Didn't Owen Wilson do this to Bradley Cooper in 'Wedding Crashers'?  He just got sick and then Owen tried to bang Rachel McAdams while he hugged the porcelain.

You're telling me movies aren't real?


They also did it in a movie that some guy named Drew was in.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report