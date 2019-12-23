 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Old man says: "get off my apartment hallway welcome mat". Doesn't quite have the same ring to it, does it?   (mlive.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised more hallway welcome mats aren't stolen.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 75-year-old Warren man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot a neighbor of his to death in the hallway of an apartment building where they both lived. According to the Associated Press, the 53-year-old female victim was shot multiple times in the hallway of her building.The victim and the alleged shooter had a history of arguing with one another.

Polite society
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The victim and the alleged shooter had a history of arguing with one another. "

Well, maybe she shouldn't have mouthed-off...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Execution style shooting means she was kneeling and looking away from the shooter? Or tied to a post and blindfolded?

While it might have been a despicable thing for this old man to shoot the woman, let's not start throwing around BS terms like "execution style". It was already bad enough that he shot at her at all.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is, his children won't have to worry about what retirement home he is headed to. The state will take it from here.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: The good news is, his children won't have to worry about what retirement home he is headed to. The state will take it from here.


Some neighbors are probably seeing this as a win-win. No more hallway screamer. No more weird old guy.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Closed_Minded_Bastage: The good news is, his children won't have to worry about what retirement home he is headed to. The state will take it from here.

Some neighbors are probably seeing this as a win-win. No more hallway screamer. No more weird old guy.


Recently uploaded to Instagram by a neighbor
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him life or five years, whatever ends sooner.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess she won't be yelling at him anymore.........Me advice now days is if you wanna get along w/people learn to "Shut the Fark Up"!!!!!

Takes two to argue.......& I live alone for that reason!!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy uses a gun for its intended purpose, and everyone flips out.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim's son is currently deployed in Japan with U.S. Marine Corps

I'm thinking that old dude better hope he dies in prison and doesn't get out at any point.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always sad to hear these stories, more so this time of year.

But how do you get your point across to someone after you have already told them something multiple times?

Here's one way that our sponsors DO NOT endorse...

/  reality tv show stars
// everyone is famous for 15 minutes
///times up biatch!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: The victim's son is currently deployed in Japan with U.S. Marine Corps

I'm thinking that old dude better hope he dies in prison and doesn't get out at any point.


Why? Are American Marines in Japan known for breaking the law?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
could it have been a little piece of artificial grass...??
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Execution style shooting means she was kneeling and looking away from the shooter? Or tied to a post and blindfolded?

While it might have been a despicable thing for this old man to shoot the woman, let's not start throwing around BS terms like "execution style". It was already bad enough that he shot at her at all.


I'll tell you what, get on Google image search and look up "execution style" and check out that dude in the second picture.

I mean, like, apropos of nothing.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

1funguy: Always sad to hear these stories, more so this time of year.

But how do you get your point across to someone after you have already told them something multiple times?

Here's one way that our sponsors DO NOT endorse...

/  reality tv show stars
// everyone is famous for 15 minutes
///times up biatch!


I too much prefer that great tragedies occur in January.
 
whitroth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, another "responsible gun owner" and defender of the 2nd Amendment.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Smoking GNU: The victim's son is currently deployed in Japan with U.S. Marine Corps

I'm thinking that old dude better hope he dies in prison and doesn't get out at any point.

Why? Are American Marines in Japan known for breaking the law?


"According to USMC courts-martial records obtained from USMC Headquarters, between January 2015 and December 2017, 65 U.S. marines were imprisoned at courts-martial on Okinawa for sexual offenses targeting adults, children and, in one case, an unknown number of animals."
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaytkay: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Smoking GNU: The victim's son is currently deployed in Japan with U.S. Marine Corps

I'm thinking that old dude better hope he dies in prison and doesn't get out at any point.

Why? Are American Marines in Japan known for breaking the law?

"According to USMC courts-martial records obtained from USMC Headquarters, between January 2015 and December 2017, 65 U.S. marines were imprisoned at courts-martial on Okinawa for sexual offenses targeting adults, children and, in one case, an unknown number of animals."


Animal Mother is in Japan now?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Execution style is one of the things you can order on In-N-Out's "secret" menu.  They bring the burger out to you on a tiny little gallows and then they make little french fry people that sit around it on the tray.  Some of them are just standing and gawking.  Some are kneeling and they look like they're crying.  It's kinda cute but definitely disturbing.
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: 1funguy: Always sad to hear these stories, more so this time of year.

But how do you get your point across to someone after you have already told them something multiple times?

Here's one way that our sponsors DO NOT endorse...

/  reality tv show stars
// everyone is famous for 15 minutes
///times up biatch!

I too much prefer that great tragedies occur in January.


Yes.
My anniversary and ex wife's bday both occur in January...
Good observation.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Execution style shooting means she was kneeling and looking away from the shooter? Or tied to a post and blindfolded?

While it might have been a despicable thing for this old man to shoot the woman, let's not start throwing around BS terms like "execution style". It was already bad enough that he shot at her at all.


Right? I feel bad for murders. They are in a rock in a hard place. Shoot the victim multiple times and the DA makes it out to seem horrible as possible.  well the same time one shot to the head gets labeled an execution and that doesn't help our poor little suspect.  maybe the NRA should educate everyone on how many bullets it actually takes to stop someone when you don't hit him with one right in the head or heart?  Right? Woot TeamNRA!
 
