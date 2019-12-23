 Skip to content
Boston finally figures out how to build affordable housing. Tax the rich
cew-smoke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tax the rich? Dammit, I thought it was eat the rich...

Well, we're going to need to find some new people to tax.  'Cause they were delicious.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The rich are highly irresponsible people.  They spend all their money on real estate and stocks and luxury goods.  We need to help them reinvest that money in America.
 
captjc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
History of the world Part 1 - Fuck The Poor
Youtube MqkT4B-9MGk
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NO

WE MIGHT INCONVENIENCE THEM!!
 
eas81
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Obvious tag on Chanukah vacation, subby?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Taxing the rich is not sufficient.  You also have to de-NIMBYize the rich and the middle class.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Tax the rich? Dammit, I thought it was eat the rich...

Well, we're going to need to find some new people to tax.  'Cause they were delicious.


You're really never going to find better marbling.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
New York state since 1989 has had a "mansion tax"-a 1% tax on the sale price of property that is $1 million or more. State lawmakers there this year imposed additional graduated rates under that tax program for property within New York City. These rates range from 0.25% for sales between $2 million and $3 million, up to 2.9% for purchases of $25 million or more.

It didn't work in New York, so we need to do it more places and bigger.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good luck with that. One thing the rick know, is how to get out of paying taxes.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jjorsett: New York state since 1989 has had a "mansion tax"-a 1% tax on the sale price of property that is $1 million or more. State lawmakers there this year imposed additional graduated rates under that tax program for property within New York City. These rates range from 0.25% for sales between $2 million and $3 million, up to 2.9% for purchases of $25 million or more.

It didn't work in New York, so we need to do it more places and bigger.


Oh what a shock, you're here with a bullsh*t argument
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: Good luck with that. One thing the rick know, is how to get out of paying taxes.


Bullshiat
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whidbey: NO

WE MIGHT INCONVENIENCE THEM!!


How will they be able to create jobs, and let the rest trickle down our backs? Wait...i think that's piss...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stuffy: Good luck with that. One thing the rick know, is how to get out of paying taxes.


And becoming a pickle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cirby
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: jjorsett: New York state since 1989 has had a "mansion tax"-a 1% tax on the sale price of property that is $1 million or more. State lawmakers there this year imposed additional graduated rates under that tax program for property within New York City. These rates range from 0.25% for sales between $2 million and $3 million, up to 2.9% for purchases of $25 million or more.

It didn't work in New York, so we need to do it more places and bigger.

Oh what a shock, you're here with a bullsh*t argument


New York Millionaires Leaving

"New York City is forecast to shed more multimillionaires this year - with billions in Wall Street bonuses in their wake.
"The massive bonus pool typical for city workers is under stress as more bankers and traders bolt for Florida and other states to escape New York's punishing taxes and steep living costs, according to several pros who have studied the latest compensation data from the state comptroller."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People are being solicited for their homes to be purchased in cash, with no inspection, he said. Someone selling a home in the city doesn't need a broker, according to Curtatone. Just list the property online, have an open house and "you'll have more than 40 people lined up."

The article takes the perspective that these people lined up to see houses are somehow all speculators. But having been through the Seattle housing boom of the past several years (which has finally cooled off a lot), many of those people are just families who are scared out of their wits that if they don't act soon and decisively that they are going to be forever priced out of the market. In a hot real estate market, sellers have huge advantages over buyers and can choose the buyer that gives them the best return. That can mean a higher price, faster closing, cash, waiver of inspection, etc.

Sure, there are certainly speculators and foreign money and flippers out there who want to get into a property, renovate it, and turn it into rental properties or sold quickly for a profit. But there many more people who just want to get into a home they can call their own.

This is besides the point of the $2MM threshold they are talking about in the article. At that price, there aren't as many buyers, so imposing a tax on those isn't hurting home buyers to the extent that the lack of sub-500K homes on the market is.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: It didn't work in New York, so we need to do it more places and bigger.


If you're paying $1M+ on property an extra 1% is peanuts. Probably dwarfed by the renovation budget.

So yes, do it in more places and bigger. Let's try 10% for starters.
=Smidge=
/Fark gentrification driving working class people out of the cities they work in
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cirby: cameroncrazy1984: jjorsett: New York state since 1989 has had a "mansion tax"-a 1% tax on the sale price of property that is $1 million or more. State lawmakers there this year imposed additional graduated rates under that tax program for property within New York City. These rates range from 0.25% for sales between $2 million and $3 million, up to 2.9% for purchases of $25 million or more.

It didn't work in New York, so we need to do it more places and bigger.

Oh what a shock, you're here with a bullsh*t argument

New York Millionaires Leaving

"New York City is forecast to shed more multimillionaires this year - with billions in Wall Street bonuses in their wake.
"The massive bonus pool typical for city workers is under stress as more bankers and traders bolt for Florida and other states to escape New York's punishing taxes and steep living costs, according to several pros who have studied the latest compensation data from the state comptroller."


Moving to Florida won't help you escape a 2 cent wealth tax.
 
Report