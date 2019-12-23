 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Your yearly reminder from Obvious Claus about the flammability of desiccated evergreens   (mlive.com) divider line
    Christmas, Christmas tree, State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We didn't get a tree this year. I didn't want the hassle of lugging a tree inside, keeping it watered, cleaning up all the fallen needles, and paying the Boy Scouts to haul it away in January.

Trees are more hassle than they're worth.

I did offer to get a rosemary bush shaped like a small Christmas tree, but the wife was pissed that we didn't get the tree in the first place, so she nixed the rosemary bush idea.
 
