(BBC-US)   BBC discovers that people who are objectively the most intelligent among us regard "success" differently. Water is wet, BBC...water is wet   (bbc.com) divider line
mufhugger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Intelligence is just a thing people use to make excuses for their horrible behavior
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yet Michael's case is a reminder that childhood precocity does not necessarily guarantee enduring success and attention throughout adult life.

I can attest to this. I'm a certifiable sooper jenius polymath and I spend most of my days at work alternating between watching the clock and watching Netflix. And screwing around on Fark. It's what all the sooper jeniuses do.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA:  Home-schooled by his parents, Michael's intellectual development accelerated at a head-spinning pace. Fast-tracked through high school and college, Michael enrolled at the University of South Alabama in 1992 at the age of eight.

So....He told that teachin' lady the only three letters he needed were U, S, and A  ?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The flexibility of a young mind may allow for exceptional insights in fields like mathematics and engineering, but lack of life experience makes their literary contributions less than stellar.

Good luck to all these kids. They'll have to intersect with society at some point, and I hope their parents are enabling that aspect of growing up too.
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like child prodigies are..

..always outnumbered
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Two years later, aged 10, he walked out with a Bachelor's degree in anthropology
Fark user imageView Full Size

/gonna get mean mugged by a certain modmin.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the kid has an IQ of 145... Big deal.  I have an IQ of two 45's (well, if you round up to 90), and I'm doing just fine
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course. "Success" is  a subjective term.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am smarter than each and everyone of you dumbfarks. Bow before me, subhumans.
 
KIA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Yet Michael's case is a reminder that childhood precocity does not necessarily guarantee enduring success and attention throughout adult life.

I can attest to this. I'm a certifiable sooper jenius polymath and I spend most of my days at work alternating between watching the clock and watching Netflix. And screwing around on Fark. It's what all the sooper jeniuses do.


May you find your calling before you are called.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mchaboud: So the kid has an IQ of 145... Big deal.  I have an IQ of two 45's (well, if you round up to 90), and I'm doing just fine


Play the "B" side of your two 45's to get insight into your true genius.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait, are you implying that mastering one or more of the liberal arts does not translate into guaranteed life-long success?!
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My IQ is higher than 1 but you don't see as a "Serial Killer" as some on death row can say attest to that fact.

I also quit reading the article it after my head started to swell........
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Laurent Simons must have an IQ higher than 145 if he seriously is successfully completing undergraduate coursework at age 9.

Anyway, his parents are pushy dicks.  They're taking him out of university because the university won't graduate him on some arbitrary accelerated schedule.  Have they considered that perhaps the university has good reasons for doing so, and their reason ("to have bragging rights to being the youngest person to receive an undergraduate degree") is, well, bullshiat?
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
After 20 years working in education, I would say there is no such thing as gifted students - only "gifted" parents.
No kid would choose to single themselves out that way without a parent prodding them mercilessly.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had a "child prodigy" in one of my intro computer sciences classes in college. Even though the class was rudimentary, she was clearly struggling with it. I always wonder what happened to her. Everyone in the class was just impressed that she was there, and I think I was the only one who wondered why she was being pushed into a college class that she was clearly not ready for. I just kept thinking that she was like 12, there was no reason for her to be in a college computer science class unless she was really ready for it.
 
