 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Out of fears for safety, whistle-blower takes to CNN to tell potential attackers that now is the best time to act   (forbes.com) divider line
35
    More: Facepalm, Airport, Kansas, Allegation, United States Senate, Senate, TSA official, X-ray, Pleading  
•       •       •

1182 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 3:50 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The TSA isn't what prevents terrorism on commercial flights.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know what? I don't care. Airport security is a sham, and all the fear mongering in the world isn't going to convince me that we need more TSA agents and checkpoints.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"We're setting ourselves up for attack by letting people with belt buckles get waved through. The government just isn't taking us seriously anymore. We need- is that a farking water bottle in your carry on bag?!"
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Everyone will be required to fly butt nekkid and there will be a surcharge for the saran wrap over the seats.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A high-ranking TSA official in Kansas is warning that the agency has been systematically prioritizing speed over security at U.S. airport checkpoints

They have??

I've been going to all the wrong checkpoints, it seems.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was on an international flight a couple of days ago. They looked at the bottom of my shoes. What were they expecting to find?
 
hej
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This can go either way.  On one hand, kleptocrats might push for even more security theater for travel.  On the other, maybe this could serve as proof that the TSA is useless.
I say do it and let's see where this goes.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Drunk pilots, touchey-feeling screening agents, people with whooping cough, and crying toddlers are much more of a security threat than Mr Akbar seated in J12.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Security theater is the only thing that lets me sleep at night.

Also, while some people don't appreciate being groped by a high school dropout, I try to look at the bright side and think "This is the most action I've had in months!"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How often does TSA fail the spot checks for smuggling guns?

I know that at least once or twice a year we arrest people in Cayman for travelling with ammunition in their bag. Their bag which comes through the all knowing and all seeing TSA security checks.
 
OldJames
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Privatized security at airports makes the TSA look like a government agency
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We've always been bad at this. We go way overboard with reactive security... Someone flies planes into buildings? Surely the next attack will be more planes into more buildings. Let's put all our security eggs into that basket. It's almost guaranteed that the next attack won't involve planes.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$6.6 Billion security theater that regularly fails tests of simulated threats, while profiling innocent people based on their name, facial hair, changed travel plans, one-way tickets, etc.  People slip through with stuff all the time but God forbid you try to bring macadamia candy back from Hawaii and you get your luggage tossed like James Bond's hotel room while they do a cavity search.
 
Mad_Season
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How often does TSA fail the spot checks for smuggling guns?


At least 80%-90% failure last I heard.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OldJames: Privatized security at airports makes the TSA look like a government agency


I'm sure running our national security like private prisons will be the almighty push our country needs, Ms. Rand.
 
soupafi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I actually felt secure flying out of Israel. They don't mess around.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How often does TSA fail the spot checks for smuggling guns?

I know that at least once or twice a year we arrest people in Cayman for travelling with ammunition in their bag. Their bag which comes through the all knowing and all seeing TSA security checks.


I was once subjected to an extreme bag search when leaving Grand Cayman. It was insanely thorough.  The woman even took all the dirty clothes out of the plastic bag and handled and shook them. I can well believe that lady could find things the TSA missed.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
hey, we might not catch real guns and bombs.

but we will confiscate the fark out of that water bottle and turn this plane right around if we don't like your tshirt logo of the language you're talking to your kid in!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad_Season: Gubbo: How often does TSA fail the spot checks for smuggling guns?

At least 80%-90% failure last I heard.


its a trick test.  most of those guns are smuggled by white people.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: We've always been bad at this. We go way overboard with reactive security... Someone flies planes into buildings? Surely the next attack will be more planes into more buildings. Let's put all our security eggs into that basket. It's almost guaranteed that the next attack won't involve planes.


Do you think the next attack might involve like, a gun?  I can't wait to see how strongly America reacts to a terrorist that uses guns to kill many people in one go.  When that day might come though, no one knows...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whistleblower.Uh-huh. Smells like a Trump Admin op to me.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: RobotSpider: We've always been bad at this. We go way overboard with reactive security... Someone flies planes into buildings? Surely the next attack will be more planes into more buildings. Let's put all our security eggs into that basket. It's almost guaranteed that the next attack won't involve planes.

Do you think the next attack might involve like, a gun?  I can't wait to see how strongly America reacts to a terrorist that uses guns to kill many people in one go.  When that day might come though, no one knows...


Oh that's an easy one. Terrorists just won't be allowed to have guns.

/terrorist to be defined by the Family Guy test
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Mad_Season: Gubbo: How often does TSA fail the spot checks for smuggling guns?

At least 80%-90% failure last I heard.

its a trick test.  most of those guns are smuggled by white people.


but no seriously...afaik 2 testing figures were made public.  in 2015 they caught 3 out of 70 test objects. 4% hit rate.
https://abcnews.go.com/ABCNews/exclus​i​ve-undercover-dhs-tests-find-widesprea​d-security-failures/story?id=31434881

in 2017 they claimed to have improved in more recent tests.  they didn't give an exact number but told interviewers they were now only missing "about 80%" of test objects.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/tsa-fails-t​e​sts-latest-undercover-operation-us-air​ports/story?id=51022188
 
drxym
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet every single person who has walked through an airport in the last 18 years could EASILY identify places where a terrorist could inflict mass causalities without much effort. If random passenger can see it then I'm sure terrorists can too.

Maybe the TSA is sloppy and unforgivably lax in ways that they screen passengers but this is one of those path of least resistance things - if the intention is to cause mass casualties then there are easier ways to achieve that goal than hoping the screeners have turned the metal detector dial down on the day you walk through with a boxcutter.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
jerry seinfeld - airport security
Youtube 2ZUt4p1TXHU
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: We've always been bad at this. We go way overboard with reactive security... Someone flies planes into buildings? Surely the next attack will be more planes into more buildings. Let's put all our security eggs into that basket. It's almost guaranteed that the next attack won't involve planes.


I'm not sure I follow your train of thought.  The next attack won't involve planes because security was changed to prevent that or do you think if nothing changed, terrorist wouldn't do it because it has been done before and they don't like to be copycats?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I flew on the Monday after Thanksgiving this year, and returned a week later.

It was the first time in a long time that we were all sent through the metal detectors rather than the body scanners.  At both airports (BWI and DEN), so it wasn't just a one-off thing for Thanksgiving weekend.

They even said we could leave on shoes (but I was wearing steel toed boots, so took 'em off anyway).

I had assumed it was because they now had bomb dogs ... and that the body scanners had known flaws.  (I mean, hell, they were built by L3, which has some pretty low standards for employees ... I used to work for them)
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How often does TSA fail the spot checks for smuggling guns?

I know that at least once or twice a year we arrest people in Cayman for travelling with ammunition in their bag. Their bag which comes through the all knowing and all seeing TSA security checks.


Beats me, but they found about 4200 in 2018.
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*shrugs*
Does it even matter at this point? The terrorists won a loooong time ago.
 
ramblingandpie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, as a person with multiple disabilities... sure, TSA. Make me take off my compression gloves. My arthritic hands surely might contain a threat.
/they're obnoxious to take on and off. Last time they didn't make me do it until AFTER I'd put my watch back on over them
//and like... they're skintight. Wtf do you think I'm hiding in there?
/// 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: Everyone will be required to fly butt nekkid and there will be a surcharge for the saran wrap over the seats.


Can I pay extra to NOT to have the saean wrap..
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: Everyone will be required to fly butt nekkid and there will be a surcharge for the saran wrap over the seats.


wrapped in saran wrap is how i spend saturday night...oh, over the seats, got is.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
is should have been it. got it.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: Everyone will be required to fly butt nekkid and there will be a surcharge for the saran wrap over the seats.


Early adopter:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ He's an ultra religious Jew protecting himself while they fly over a cemetery
// You may laugh but in fact the cemetery did not attack him
// link
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaytkay: Satanic panic in the attic: Everyone will be required to fly butt nekkid and there will be a surcharge for the saran wrap over the seats.

Early adopter:
[Fark user image 400x537]

/ He's an ultra religious Jew protecting himself while they fly over a cemetery
// You may laugh but in fact the cemetery did not attack him
// link


Religious people are crazy. Or stupid. Or both.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report