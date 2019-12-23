 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   That's the problem with joining an end-of-the-world death cult; there's no end of the world, but there will be death   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
End of the world for some, I suppose...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well not with that attitude. If you want to end the world you have to do your research and construct an appropriate sacrifical altar in alignment with the hypercosmic vertices. You can't just slap some death energy around and hope for the best. Farking casuals.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want the end of the world, ya gonna have to build your own flu-ebola virus hybrid!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live each day like it's your last.  One day, you'll be right

-Benny Hill
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the end of YOUR world, at least.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I feel fine.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what religion breeds
 
bitbender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was raised in a group similar (but not QUITE as crazy) to this one. This sort of stuff is insideous and will seriously mess people up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the more people we get to join our End of the World cult, the quicker the end will come?  What is the benefit of recruiting more people?  What if I don't get a new pair of running shoes or my death shroud doesn't cover me all the way?

I have a fear that when I get in line for the Flavor-Air, it'll be all gone.  And the flying saucer won't pick me up or it only has room for 25 and I'm, of course, number 26.  Next flying saucer will be back around in 100000 years.  Just wait there.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all going to die.

I see no point in worshiping death or joining an outfit predicated on preparing for the world to die.

Probably why I'm not a Republican.  Living your life in fear, of death, immigrants, taxes, socialism, other religions, etcetera just isn't my thing.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Well not with that attitude. If you want to end the world you have to do your research and construct an appropriate sacrifical altar in alignment with the hypercosmic vertices. You can't just slap some death energy around and hope for the best. Farking casuals.


So it's time to dust off my old Baal altar I suppose
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the end of someone's world.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to alarm anyone, but if you're in the PNW, it's time to hold onto your butts.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak​e​s/eventpage/us70006q8n/executive
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"Hey guys...what's going on in this thread>"
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
R.E.M strikes again!
 
patrick767
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Live each day like it's your last.  One day, you'll be right

-Benny Hill


Every day you should blow all your money on hookers and blow? That's no way to go through life!

/ or is it?
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
But what about cake?
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: But what about cake?

If you wash it down with some punch yes eat the cake
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

patrick767: Harry Freakstorm: Live each day like it's your last.  One day, you'll be right

-Benny Hill

Every day you should blow all your money on hookers and blow? That's no way to go through life!

/ or is it?


Depends. I'm 46. Not sure why I'm alive. Risky life styles apparently don't kill reliably.
They sure to tear up the body. But, yeah, my body keeps going, much to my chagrin .
 
jman144
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You guys have it all wrong...They're Linear-Earthers.
It's not the chronological "end of the world" they're interested in...
They want to be there at the LINEAR end of the world.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Well not with that attitude. If you want to end the world you have to do your research and construct an appropriate sacrifical altar in alignment with the hypercosmic vertices. You can't just slap some death energy around and hope for the best. Farking casuals.


Read this in Harry Dresden's voice.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x534]


I don't think that's how that meme is supposed to work...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x534]

I don't think that's how that meme is supposed to work...



Yeah...having Jim Jones at the top wasn't necessary at all.
 
camaroash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If you want the end of the world, ya gonna have to build your own flu-ebola virus hybrid!


Flubola? Eblu? I can already see the CNN reports.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

camaroash: lolmao500: If you want the end of the world, ya gonna have to build your own flu-ebola virus hybrid!

Flubola? Eblu? I can already see the CNN reports.


Definitely 'flubola'.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the matching track suits and running shoes are pretty nifty.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My current favorite end of the world death cult.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Yeah, but the matching track suits and running shoes are pretty nifty.



You don't have to be in a cult, you can just be Slavic...or a Slavaboo.

https://www.urbandictionary.com/defin​e​.php?term=Slavaboo

A person of a Non-Slavic ethnicity becoming over obsessed with Slav culture. They try to convince others that they are Slavic by faking accents and trying to engage in Slavic activities (usually look silly doing it). An insult to real Slavs. Similar to weeaboo but with Slavs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: My current favorite end of the world death cult.

[Fark user image 850x568]


New Farkie just for you;

(favorite: Thinks Climate Change is a Death Cult)
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Life itself is a death cult.....therefor
Hookers and blow
Because reasons
 
Bukharin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: JasonOfOrillia: Yeah, but the matching track suits and running shoes are pretty nifty.


You don't have to be in a cult, you can just be Slavic...or a Slavaboo.

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define​.php?term=Slavaboo

A person of a Non-Slavic ethnicity becoming over obsessed with Slav culture. They try to convince others that they are Slavic by faking accents and trying to engage in Slavic activities (usually look silly doing it). An insult to real Slavs. Similar to weeaboo but with Slavs.

[Fark user image image 225x225]

[Fark user image image 360x180]

[Fark user image image 566x566]


Red shoes is cute
 
Bandito King
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Religion is evil and causes suffering.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Red shoes is cute



They both are, but I prefer the Slavette on the right.
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Religion is evil and causes suffering.


It's usually the other way around, but whatever floats your boat...
 
