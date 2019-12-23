 Skip to content
(Neatorama)   Probably one of the most Alaska (Or Canadian) excuses you've seen in a while   (neatorama.com) divider line
12
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, at least the moose not trying to fark the car
 
sunsawed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mynd ju Møøse lycks kan bi veri nasti.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Møøse once likked my sister.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the ol' Sicamous Surprise
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin lives in Alaska. She posted a video on Facebook a few years ago of a moose that apparently had a problem with her minivan, as it was violently beating the hell out of it with its antlers while it sat in her driveway. They figure it saw its reflection in the windows and decided he was going to defend his territory against the interloper. Finally scared him away when her husband was able to find the keys and set the panic alarm off. Wound up doing a few thousand dollars damage to it. Said her insurance agent was totally nonchalant about it and said they paid out for moose damage all the time.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Saw one up close and personal during a trip to Newfoundland Labrador a couple years ago. I passed it going about 60kph as it stood about 10 feet away on the side of the road. Scared the living shiat out of me. It looked about 20 feet tall.
 
Luse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Moose checks in to Alaska Regional Hospital
Youtube po1ujWKFuls
 
Luse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also had a moose do exactly this when my parents visited. Ran along side close enough to be pet, then when the road turned off he simply went straight.

Moose Runs Alongside Car on Montana Highway
Youtube yW9ARu17Q3Y
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I  woke up to my dogs going one night.  A moose bedded down on the front porch.

Snapped a photo, sent it to my boss and had a nice, lazy morning.

Just the way it goes.
 
OldJames
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've seen some moose knuckles in my car, but not a whole moose
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Offer also valid in a lot of Northern New England.
 
