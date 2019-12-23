 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   There are two types of people: those who have been to the Getty Villa and are not surprised by this video, and people who will say "I prefer the statues with bare marble"   (youtube.com) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1233 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 2:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love that new scientific techniques can show how the ancient statues would have looked, as well as the buildings.

Back in the "stone age" of my early education, we were told the Greeks didn't do paintings.  Or of they did, it wasn't very good.  Then the Macedonian tombs were found and that had to be revisited.

I wonder if the Renaissance, while admiring and being highly influenced by the discovered works of the Classical world as well as the remaining writings of Greek philosophy, reimagined the Classical world as one of stoic simplicity to an extent.  A civilization that didn't go for the flashy or gaudy.   How that has influenced our modern views of the ancient world.  Though it was based on incorrect or ignored evidence.   The ancient world was perhaps more baroque.  The Hellenistic style was (is?) viewed as a decline from the "pure" Classical.***

Personally I do like the bare marble, as it shows the incredible statues themselves, but I do acknowledge and appreciate the originals and the more colorful world they were created in.

***Somewhere in my bookmarks I have an article on some statues and bas-relief done in the Archaic style, deliberately, in the Hellenistic period.   Can't even remember if it was Greek or Roman.  Someone wanted something "old-school" even then.
 
King Something
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I prefer the statues with bare marble
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pointed this out to my kid after we watched "Gladiator" in all its glorious historical inaccuracy.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Paging Raerae1980 to the white courtesy phone
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Paging Raerae1980 to the white courtesy phone


I swear, I did not submit this.  :-)
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also see recreations of the Parthenon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Paging Raerae1980 to the white courtesy phone

I swear, I did not submit this.  :-)


It is your wheelhouse however...
 
Eravior
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Or people who have seen Pompeii. Nice time capsule of that period. My friend said that with all the colors, and dick carvings, that were, apparently, everywhere at the time it must have looked like a gay pride parade. I have to admit that the surviving painted areas are fabulous.

If I remember correctly, dicks were a sign of good luck or something in the Roman empire which is why they were all over. Odd that that was never mentioned in my grade school history classes.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

King Something: I prefer the statues with bare marble


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



...so this was an accurate depiction of Ancient Rome after all.

SEE, MOM???? THEY WEREN'T A WASTE OF MONEY!!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
wait, they had color back then?  i thought color was invented in the 1930's but wasn't fully deployed until sometime in the 70's.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eravior: Or people who have seen Pompeii. Nice time capsule of that period. My friend said that with all the colors, and dick carvings, that were, apparently, everywhere at the time it must have looked like a gay pride parade. I have to admit that the surviving painted areas are fabulous.

If I remember correctly, dicks were a sign of good luck or something in the Roman empire which is why they were all over. Odd that that was never mentioned in my grade school history classes.


Fertility was seen as good fortuna.
 
Oreminer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Pointed this out to my kid after we watched "Gladiator" in all its glorious historical inaccuracy.


Well, as long as your kid was entertained...
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eravior: Or people who have seen Pompeii. Nice time capsule of that period. My friend said that with all the colors, and dick carvings, that were, apparently, everywhere at the time it must have looked like a gay pride parade. I have to admit that the surviving painted areas are fabulous.

If I remember correctly, dicks were a sign of good luck or something in the Roman empire which is why they were all over. Odd that that was never mentioned in my grade school history classes.


Yes Priapus was good luck and fertility both so rubbing the thing was supposed to help both
 
nytmare
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark has covered this topic before, in ancient times

https://www.fark.com/comments/7315850​/​Ancient-Romans-painted-Carrera-Marble-​statues-to-make-them-more-real-looking​-Bonus-Researcher-with-really-stupid-h​aircut-video

https://www.fark.com/comments/3099645​/​Research-on-pigment-traces-left-on-cla​ssical-sculptures-show-that-Greek-Roma​n-artists-really-made-their-subjects-c​olorful-gaudy-more-than-a-little-fabul​ous-pic
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If Michelangelo had put paint on the pieta, that would have been a real travesty.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: raerae1980: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Paging Raerae1980 to the white courtesy phone

I swear, I did not submit this.  :-)

It is your wheelhouse however...


Always throws me for a loop when I see it referenced here on fark.  :-)
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

asciibaron: wait, they had color back then?  i thought color was invented in the 1930's but wasn't fully deployed until sometime in the 70's.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Eravior: Or people who have seen Pompeii. Nice time capsule of that period. My friend said that with all the colors, and dick carvings, that were, apparently, everywhere at the time it must have looked like a gay pride parade. I have to admit that the surviving painted areas are fabulous.

If I remember correctly, dicks were a sign of good luck or something in the Roman empire which is why they were all over. Odd that that was never mentioned in my grade school history classes.


Oh, again, from somewhere in my brain's file...a glass (something lke that, maybe not glass) phallus was found in some eastern city founded byt eh Macedonians/Greeks...a foundation stone was found and it was thought that the phallus was inserted into a hole in the stone.   I really need to clean up my bookmarks, really, really badly.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So ancient marble statues is another thing millennial ruined? DNWTFV
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But what do they say of the Acropolis where the Parthenon is?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I wonder if the Renaissance, while admiring and being highly influenced by the discovered works of the Classical world as well as the remaining writings of Greek philosophy, reimagined the Classical world as one of stoic simplicity to an extent.  A civilization that didn't go for the flashy or gaudy.


Remember that they had virtually nothing to contextualize what they saw/read.  They saw statues with the paint worn off and read books that were basically a small percentage of the population talking to each other about incredibly arcane random thoughts.  Outside of plays, nothing classical writers were writing was being consumed except by other classical writers.  What would you make of modern society if I gave you a random assortment of scholarly academic journal articles?  Or about 70s music from just the cover art for albums (closest I can think of for unpainted statues)?

These guys were also hardcore Catholics.  Despite the image of the Renaissance as being full of hardcore atheists, most Renaissance art was religious and most of the artists and writers would consider Frankie to be borderline pagan.  They are getting all this incomplete information and trying to integrate it into a worldview that said ancient pagans were very bad-naughty people.  Ignoring or severely downplaying anything that suggested sexytime or hard partying allowed them to posit the ancient as almost like saints, and thus allowable into the Renaissance's extremely Catholic culture.

And then when the Renaissance otaku pop up a couple centuries later, they of course treat the Renaissance misunderstandings/studiously intentional misreadings as holy writ - your average Neo-Classicist was so unbendingly absolutist that modern hardcore libertarians would think they are a wee bit over-the-top.  And then those people wrote all the books that defined the canon of thought on the subject.  It was only once archaeology became a respectable discipline and skepticism became fashionable that we've went back and said "Wait a minute!  A culture cannot be real in which every single person is a high-end academic or louche auteur - somebody has to shovel the pigshiat!"
 
geduld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Roman Warrior Street Performer. London Covent Garden. Funny
Youtube 1LqGD8kJcf0
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Eravior: Or people who have seen Pompeii. Nice time capsule of that period. My friend said that with all the colors, and dick carvings, that were, apparently, everywhere at the time it must have looked like a gay pride parade. I have to admit that the surviving painted areas are fabulous.

If I remember correctly, dicks were a sign of good luck or something in the Roman empire which is why they were all over. Odd that that was never mentioned in my grade school history classes.

Oh, again, from somewhere in my brain's file...a glass (something lke that, maybe not glass) phallus was found in some eastern city founded byt eh Macedonians/Greeks...a foundation stone was found and it was thought that the phallus was inserted into a hole in the stone.   I really need to clean up my bookmarks, really, really badly.


Depending upon what you mean by "eastern", it could well have been influenced by India.  Go look up lingam and yoni and realize those were seen as perfectly normal devotional objects for public worship.
 
oohpah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you're going to cover up the intrinsic beauty of marble then why bother using marble?
 
LewDux
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oohpah: intrinsic beauty of marble


OK, JJ Winckelmann
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report