 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KAKE Wichita)   Mail carrier rescues mail and packages when his mail truck catches fire, saving Christmas for many. And probably a few fruitcakes, which won't burn anyways   (kake.com) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, United States Postal Service, Osawatomie area, post office, delivery of a package, time fire crews, tiny bit, Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love, fire  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 12:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fruitcake that's been properly soaked in brandy (thus making it remotely edible) should burn like napalm.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: A fruitcake that's been properly soaked in brandy (thus making it remotely edible) should burn like napalm.


I would expect a proper mushroom-shaped fireball followed by a bright blue long-lasting flame.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will eat all the reject fruitcakes. Fruitcake is farking delicious.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird science fact. A fruitcake is at the heart of stars.  A fruitcake so horrible that the universe is using nuclear fusion to protect us.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I will eat all the reject fruitcakes. Fruitcake is farking delicious.


Username checks out.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
richsandsseminars.comView Full Size


Life is just like a fruitcake. When you look at it, it's rich and sweet with honey and sugar and spice, tastes delicious, makes your mouth water and everything. But if you look at it real close, there's these weird little green things in it and all that and you don't know what it is!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My buddy did this over the summer. Bought a rh steer hoopty for his new postal position... engine fire on first day. He saved the mail, vehicle burned to the fround.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I will eat all the reject fruitcakes. Fruitcake is farking delicious.


For me it depends on the type.  The lighter, spongy kind is fine.  The dark, dry, hard kind is gross.  Of course my mother busted her ass every year to make the latter.

/She really put a lot of work into it every year
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: A fruitcake that's been properly soaked in brandy (thus making it remotely edible) should burn like napalm.


You could probably BBQ a steer over one of those.
 
stuffy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a burning fruitcake may look like.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuffy: [Fark user image 474x388]
What a burning fruitcake may look like.


Except that is a Plum Pudding, not a fruitcake.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I will eat all the reject fruitcakes. Fruitcake is farking delicious.


My Mom made a decent fruitcake with a little brandy and a lot of Mogen David grape wine. Her suet pudding was much better because it didn't have the candied fruit in it, just figs, dates, and raisins. I make it occasionally since my local Piggly Wiggly has a great butcher who will cut the good white kidney suet for me.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JesseL: A fruitcake that's been properly soaked in brandy (thus making it remotely edible) should burn like napalm.


I think Napalm Fruitcake is playing Coachella this year.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Burns good and the smell is even better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fruitcakes *might* burn, but it's going Low Order that you need to worry about...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report