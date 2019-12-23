 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Can we get a new pair of underwear for the young lad who was on the menu at the Dublin Zoo recently   (thesun.ie) divider line
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Zoo Animals Attacks 😱 Zoo Animals That Don't Know What Glass Is [Funny Pets]
Youtube YmpwUFnQYQY
 
Cormee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't turn your back on them
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder if it would totally bollux the tiger if the kid wore a Halloween mask face on the back of his head.  That can apparently be tested safely, with strong enough glass.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/YmpwUFnQ​YQY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Meh.  A bunch of people teasing bored, frustrated animals.

/I hate zoos.
//YMMV
///This place is sorta cool since they're all 'rescues' but I still hate to see wild animals behind bars

https://chestateewildlife.com/
 
