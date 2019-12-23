 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   This man on a swing is dividing the internet thanks to a potential optical illusion. Thank God he's wearing blue and gold   (metro.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Silly, English-language films, Swinging, Camera, American films, Debate, time of writing, Twitter video, Argumentation theory  
•       •       •

1659 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't exactly spinning-ballerina level optical illusion.  By which I mean it isn't an optical illusion at all.  If you think he's facing the building, I have some bad news about your visual acuity.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing as the horizontal bar is in front of him at the apex of his swing, it is ridiculously clear he is facing away from the building.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is this "internet" that's constantly getting "divided"?!
 
yug0w0lf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Seeing as the horizontal bar is in front of him at the apex of his swing, it is ridiculously clear he is facing away from the building.


Let's not forget how his body is positioned. But never underestimate stupid
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's facing North.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yug0w0lf: Jack Sabbath: Seeing as the horizontal bar is in front of him at the apex of his swing, it is ridiculously clear he is facing away from the building.

Let's not forget how his body is positioned. But never underestimate stupid


There is a way to view his body that makes it look like he's facing the building.  Took me a while to get it, but it's there.

The problem is the support bars.  Once he crosses the bars, it screws up the illusion.

If you're viewing this on a mobile device, I guess it could be possible to not see the bars over-top of the person due to video compression and screen size.  On a computer it's pretty easy to see.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: He's facing North.


Everyone knows that true believers always face west, towards the MeccaDonalds!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand his net worth left us with no words!  And play Swing Man on your Android device and you'll be hooked!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost 2020. It shouldn't matter which way a person swings.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yug0w0lf: Jack Sabbath: Seeing as the horizontal bar is in front of him at the apex of his swing, it is ridiculously clear he is facing away from the building.

Let's not forget how his body is positioned. But never underestimate stupid


I can see how the position of his body can look like he's facing either direction, but as Jack Sabbath said, the horizontal bar is proof that he's facing the camera.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knock it off with the judgement. Swingers can go both ways.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Seeing as the horizontal bar is in front of him at the apex of his swing, it is ridiculously clear he is facing away from the building.


Came to post this. This type of illusion only works when there are no clues as to which object is in front and which behind.

In this case it is obvious, unless you are a gullible fool easily misled by clickbait media.

He is facing the camera swinging from front-left to back-right.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like he's facing the building to me.  I agree the bar is a giveaway, but I can't make my brain flip him around.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: It's almost 2020. It shouldn't matter which way a person swings.


Well played.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow just like the dress photo, asstastic potato photography makes it hard to tell what you're looking at. Amazing!
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dress thing wasn't even fun if you used a digital color meter on the picture
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: yug0w0lf: Jack Sabbath: Seeing as the horizontal bar is in front of him at the apex of his swing, it is ridiculously clear he is facing away from the building.

Let's not forget how his body is positioned. But never underestimate stupid

There is a way to view his body that makes it look like he's facing the building.  Took me a while to get it, but it's there.

The problem is the support bars.  Once he crosses the bars, it screws up the illusion.

If you're viewing this on a mobile device, I guess it could be possible to not see the bars over-top of the person due to video compression and screen size.  On a computer it's pretty easy to see.


On mobile.  I could see the bar, but it still looked like they were facing the building.  Brain finally clicked, and now I see they're facing left of the camera, but can still "see" the towards-the-building way too.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Driedsponge: yug0w0lf: Jack Sabbath: Seeing as the horizontal bar is in front of him at the apex of his swing, it is ridiculously clear he is facing away from the building.

Let's not forget how his body is positioned. But never underestimate stupid

There is a way to view his body that makes it look like he's facing the building.  Took me a while to get it, but it's there.

The problem is the support bars.  Once he crosses the bars, it screws up the illusion.

If you're viewing this on a mobile device, I guess it could be possible to not see the bars over-top of the person due to video compression and screen size.  On a computer it's pretty easy to see.

On mobile.  I could see the bar, but it still looked like they were facing the building.  Brain finally clicked, and now I see they're facing left of the camera, but can still "see" the towards-the-building way too.


It's effectively a silhouette because the quality is so garbage. Since you can't tell if you're looking at hair or a face, and there are no shadows to provide additional cues, it's just a dark smudge with no directional features.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a schooner.
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On first glance I saw facing the building but on second I saw facing camera and found I could no longer unsee that.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I watched it a few times then realized I didn't care. just thought I'd let you know that.
 
KinjiruRM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The guy has his legs extended outward toward the building, straight out. How do you face the camera while sitting and swinging on a swing, yet have both legs extended straight outward behind you?
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: [Fark user image 259x194]


I'd imagine there's quite a few scientists and psychologists who study things like this in order to better understand how the eye-brain interaction works.

For the rest of us, it's just a distraction from the mundane.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: This isn't exactly spinning-ballerina level optical illusion.  By which I mean it isn't an optical illusion at all.  If you think he's facing the building, I have some bad news about your visual acuity.


Jack Sabbath: Seeing as the horizontal bar is in front of him at the apex of his swing, it is ridiculously clear he is facing away from the building.



I believe the answer is Photoshop.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark that. This is the swing I want for Christmas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KinjiruRM: The guy has his legs extended outward toward the building, straight out. How do you face the camera while sitting and swinging on a swing, yet have both legs extended straight outward behind you?


Look again, but focus on when his legs are bent, not straight.  When he has his legs bent backwards, he's behind the swing supports.  This can't be physically possible if he's facing the building.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't see anything other than him facing the building. It's the legs pumping in that direction that's making me think that; I can see the bar overlapping him when he's at the apex of his backswing, which shouldn't be, but I'm more inclined to believe the bar is the illusion (ie. it's not the bar on the set of swings he's swinging from, but some other bar getting in the way) and not the direction of the swinging.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: I can't see anything other than him facing the building. It's the legs pumping in that direction that's making me think that; I can see the bar overlapping him when he's at the apex of his backswing, which shouldn't be, but I'm more inclined to believe the bar is the illusion (ie. it's not the bar on the set of swings he's swinging from, but some other bar getting in the way) and not the direction of the swinging.


Well I'm inclined to believe you're an idiot.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MBooda: Fark that. This is the swing I want for Christmas.
[Fark user image 800x800]


That's a bit pricey for a gift, but the 'Frequently bought with' section will certainly have tons of choices for the whole family to chip in fun accessories.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: I can't see anything other than him facing the building. It's the legs pumping in that direction that's making me think that; I can see the bar overlapping him when he's at the apex of his backswing, which shouldn't be, but I'm more inclined to believe the bar is the illusion (ie. it's not the bar on the set of swings he's swinging from, but some other bar getting in the way) and not the direction of the swinging.


Put your hand over the half of the swing motion where the man's legs are extended, so you JUST see the part where he crosses behind the bars.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: KinjiruRM: The guy has his legs extended outward toward the building, straight out. How do you face the camera while sitting and swinging on a swing, yet have both legs extended straight outward behind you?

Look again, but focus on when his legs are bent, not straight.  When he has his legs bent backwards, he's behind the swing supports.  This can't be physically possible if he's facing the building.


The supports are drawn in with Photoshop to fark with your head.  So if your brain is wired to look at the form you see him facing the building.  If your brain is wired to look for visual queues from his surroundings you see him facing away.  You done been Escher-ed.
 
IC Stars
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SavageWombat: It looks like he's facing the building to me.  I agree the bar is a giveaway, but I can't make my brain flip him around.


I had him  facing away from the building first, then while I was thinking about how the hell could people see it the other way, my brain switched it. I'll be dammed if i can get it to switch back again. Stupid brain.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looked like he was facing the building while looking on mobile, and was perfectly clear he was facing the camera when seen on a big screen. It's a Christmas miracle.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I understand his net worth left us with no words!  And play Swing Man on your Android device and you'll be hooked!


Experts have discovered one weird trick to determine which way the man is swinging and why Hollywood won't cast Brenden Fraser anymore!
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report