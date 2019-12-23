 Skip to content
(WISHTV)   China attacks US Space Force. Now, are the Chinese in the TIE fighters or is it the US?   (wishtv.com) divider line
AquaTatanka
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are we the baddies?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The space force goes against all treaties about weapons in space. Sane people understand that space should stay without weapons... which is why trump and the neo-cons supporting him dont understand that
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No, the Thai fighters come from Bangkok.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're the ones trying to nationalize space, so it would be our TIE fighters.

But most of the parts are made in China and they were assembled in Mexico.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: No, the Thai fighters come from Bangkok.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"the Pentagon asserted that China and Russia have embarked on major efforts to develop technologies that could allow them to disrupt or destroy American and allied satellites in a crisis or conflict. "


As if we don't have this capability ourselves.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No, we're in the spaceships with the screen doors.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: No, the Thai fighters come from Bangkok.


The creme de la creme of the chess world.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tie Fighter?  I want a Winning Fighter!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like a successful earth to orbit (ETO) missile strike.
I'm assuming the US, Soviets, Chinese and maybe the Indians have been either working on this or perfected it.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Tax Boy: No, the Thai fighters come from Bangkok.

The creme de la creme of the chess world.


Get tied! You're talking to a tourist.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The space force goes against all treaties about weapons in space. Sane people understand that space should stay without weapons... which is why trump and the neo-cons supporting him dont understand that


The space force is recognition of the strategic value of our military and commercial assets in space and the need to protect them from cyber and kinetic attacks.  They aren't pumping out space Marines and space missiles.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Our leader seems to be a Hutt.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


Tell me again why we had to go outside our space station to shoot at Space Marines who got out of their space shuttle?

You don't do the budget, Terry!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The space force goes against all treaties about weapons in space. Sane people understand that space should stay without weapons... which is why trump and the neo-cons supporting him dont understand that


Space should stay without weapons; but it won't
Establishing a Space Force, was a dumb PR stunt by Trump to rally his moron supporters.
It's possible to keep an eye on what China and Russia are up to with their space programs, without creating a ''Space Force".
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why would China have Tie fighters.  The obvious choice is Thailand.  
img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, they are tie fighters.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The pot that destroyed a satellite via an orbiting weapon is now criticising the kettle.

What shiatty tribes we apes have.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These days?

More like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smrtone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pew...pew...pew.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: lolmao500: The space force goes against all treaties about weapons in space. Sane people understand that space should stay without weapons... which is why trump and the neo-cons supporting him dont understand that

The space force is recognition of the strategic value of our military and commercial assets in space and the need to protect them from cyber and kinetic attacks.  They aren't pumping out space Marines and space missiles.


Yet.

It was an innocent unarmed Space Force patrol ship and the evil (enemy to be determined) attacked it by ramming a (insert vehicle) against it!  We're sending up armed Space Force patrol ships to protect the unarmed ship(s).  Anything that comes with in (a certain range) will be met with overwhelming defensive fire.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The space force goes against all treaties about weapons in space. Sane people understand that space should stay without weapons... which is why trump and the neo-cons supporting him dont understand that


Space has already been weaponized through surveillance assets and location devices (GPS, GLOSNAS, Galileo, BeiDou) which service weapons. The US, India, China, and Russia all have anti-satellite weaponry to engage in this arena should hostilities break out. It is naive to believe that an adversary would not attempt to undermine resources in space which are essential for military and economic life should hostilities break out.  This necessitates being able to fight and protect assets in space.

Now whether Space force should be an independent branch or not is debatable.  Was the Space command within the Air Force failing to adequately provide the necessary attention and resources to this area?  I don't know, but I will say we have traditionally seen branches of the military specialize into what they believe the priority is over what may be more effective inter service support (Air Force neglect of Ground Attack over Air Superiority being one high profile example). An independent branch focused solely on a task may provide the necessary budgetary support and attention in a given theater.  We will see how it develops.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: lolmao500: The space force goes against all treaties about weapons in space. Sane people understand that space should stay without weapons... which is why trump and the neo-cons supporting him dont understand that

Space should stay without weapons; but it won't
Establishing a Space Force, was a dumb PR stunt by Trump to rally his moron supporters.
It's possible to keep an eye on what China and Russia are up to with their space programs, without creating a ''Space Force".


It's possible because we've been doing it for decades without it.  This is red meat for his base
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rent Party: These days?

More like

[Fark user image image 850x478]


And if we're lucky they will rape us to death first?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: lolmao500: The space force goes against all treaties about weapons in space. Sane people understand that space should stay without weapons... which is why trump and the neo-cons supporting him dont understand that

Space should stay without weapons; but it won't
Establishing a Space Force, was a dumb PR stunt by Trump to rally his moron supporters.
It's possible to keep an eye on what China and Russia are up to with their space programs, without creating a ''Space Force".


The Space Force isn't about weaponizing space. It's primary function is defense of space based assets. Russia and China currently actively attack our satellite infrastructure by jamming, dazzling with lasers, etc... Russia has a satellite called Luch that actively visits our military communication and missile warning satellites in the Geo belt. Both of these near peer adversaries have military branches focused on space. If there were a war or conflict to start between the 3 of us it would start with attacking satellites (both military and civilian), so it's important to have a military branch focused upwards above 100km and it just makes sense. I also anticipate that missile warning, which relies heavily upon space based assets, will be rolled into this branch in the not to distant future.

I'm definitely not a Trump supporter, so I think it's important to recognize that creating a Space Force was a result of a bi-partisan push in the House. It wasn't just some ego-driven Trump product. As for treaties about weapons in space. If you trust the Russians and Chinese to keep their promises on this as asteroid mining and space debris salvage becomes viable, well I have some ocean front property available. Just let me know.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Daedalus27: lolmao500:

Now whether Space force should be an independent branch or not is debatable.  Was the Space command within the Air Force failing to adequately provide the necessary attention and resources to this area?  I don't know, but I will say we have traditionally seen branches of the military specialize into what they believe the priority is over what may be more effective inter service support (Air Force neglect of Ground Attack over Air Superiority being one high profile example). An independent branch focused solely on a task may provide the necessary budgetary support and attention in a given theater.  We will see how it develops.


Their reluctance to provide CAS is probably the main selling point for a separate branch. Any other program in the Air Force will always compete with the next generation fighter for funding. A second purpose is to bring in Army and Navy space "operators" which will help those services maintain continuity for their professionals. Hell, if it forces the Army to create a Space Regiment, that would be even better.
 
