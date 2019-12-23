 Skip to content
(Fox News)   This is why Subby wants a subscription to NetJets for Christmas   (foxnews.com)
4
    More: Sick, Flight attendant, commercial airline passengers, Passenger, Airline, Aircraft, Luck, fellow passengers, Beach volleyball  
•       •       •

Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
comicbooth.comView Full Size


I've got the comic for the 'entertainment' section
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The falcon one was cool. The rest were either stupid or disgusting.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Humans are selfish and inconsiderate. You put humans in any environment and you're liable to see selfish, inconsiderate behaviour.

It's just easier to see when you're sitting 5 across and can see everyone on the flight.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
1) Emotional support falcon?  Eh....it's way better than a screaming child.

2) Throwing coins at an engine?  You f*cking suck and should be banned from flying.

3) Head shaving guy....another person who sucks.  F*ck you, Curly.

4) Feet near a baby's face?  Your toes should be whacked with a hammer.

5) How the hell do people screw in a normal airplane lavatory?  They are ridiculously small.  The only lavatory I've been in that was large enough for sex was on Emirates.  And I could lie to you guys and claim that I had sex in there, but I didn't.

6) *Hork*

7) OMG YOU SELFISH B*TCH.

8) Who?

9) Isn't security theater wonderful?

10) That's nasty....way to go jerk.  I puked on planes all the time when I was a kid due to air sickness...and I managed to ralph into a bag like a normal person.  And as an adult, I've been drunk on many flights, but not that drunk.  Keep it together, man.

Honorable Mention:  Vodka is a hell of a drug.
 
