(NPR)   Ah, American healthcare. Where a visit to the doctor for a throat swab to check for strep gets you a bill for $28,395.50. Hey, but the doctor's office is waiving the patient's portion, so it's really only $25,865.24   (npr.org)
40
    Murica, Insurance, Doctor Who, New York, Medicine, Patient, Alexa Kasdan, Common cold, New York City  
•       •       •

OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bite the pillow, the doctor's going in dry.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beats catching the soshalisms.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Bite the pillow, the doctor's HMO's going in dry.


FTFY
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminal is the word applicable. Criminals with medical degrees, like the assholes in the story.
 
dustman81
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
True cost of US healthcare shocks the British public
Youtube Kll-yYQwmuM
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Bondith: OkieDookie: Bite the pillow, the doctor's HMO's going in dry.

FTFY


"look I know he was hitting on me but do you have to call him names?'
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Doctor's office screwed up. Per the article, sounds like they ordered a bunch of complicated DNA tests normally reserved for complex hospital cases, in which case the cost probably isn't too unreasonable (for US insurance anyway). Should have been caught and questioned on the initial request to the lab. Patient didn't end up on the hook for anything as I think the office and insurer realized it was a mistake.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And what's your alternative? I was talking to a guy whose aunt in Saskatchewan had to wait four months to schedule her screening colonoscopy and as a result wound up doing the prep on her way back from Florida on an airplane! Is this what you want? And then they did it in French! American healthcare is the best in the world and not done in French like you liberals want.
 
kindms
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rav Tokomi: Sounds like the Doctor's office screwed up. Per the article, sounds like they ordered a bunch of complicated DNA tests normally reserved for complex hospital cases, in which case the cost probably isn't too unreasonable (for US insurance anyway). Should have been caught and questioned on the initial request to the lab. Patient didn't end up on the hook for anything as I think the office and insurer realized it was a mistake.


Actually sounds like a bunch of doctors are stealing from the system by purposely directing simple routine tests out of network to their own labs and then billing the insurance companies huge amounts. it looks like simple fraud against the insurance companies and because its automated hoped they never got audited
 
I sound fat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Obamacare made it impossible for insurance companies to raise premiums unless they paid out 80 percent of premiums to doctors.

So, logically, since stock prices are based on mainly revenue growth for some reason in most models today, you do whatever is necessary to increase your revenue.  If that means jacking your payouts through the roof, thats what you do.

So something that should cost 800 now costs 2100.  EVERYONE, doctors, insurance companies, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, middle men, EVERYONE wants costs to be higher.  so no one complains.

and if they "forgive" or discount your portion, you don't complain.

I am pretty small government libertarian, but we need single payer.  The system is so broken that a government behemoth is the only way to fix it.
 
Loren
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rav Tokomi: Sounds like the Doctor's office screwed up. Per the article, sounds like they ordered a bunch of complicated DNA tests normally reserved for complex hospital cases, in which case the cost probably isn't too unreasonable (for US insurance anyway). Should have been caught and questioned on the initial request to the lab. Patient didn't end up on the hook for anything as I think the office and insurer realized it was a mistake.


They didn't screw up, the doctor and the lab are connected.  This is a deliberate creation of an out-of-network bill to run up the charges.  I suspect the doctor is going to find themselves no longer a provider for that insurance.
 
dustman81
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From FTA: If you're sitting on the exam table thinking, "I won't ask. How much could it be?" - the answer could be a lot.

How about in emergency situations where you can't ask, either because you're unconscious or because you're on the verge of death? Hospital covered ✅ Surgeon covered ✅ Anesthesiologist covered  ❌. Thanks for playing, be sure to pay the cashier on the way out.

Hasn't happened to me personally, but plenty of people have been screwed this way.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
National health care. One network.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1) this is pretty clearly insurance fraud though the "experts " in the article didn't say so.  it's generally illegal to waive the patients' portion of an insurance bill , precisely to prevent situation like this one.  Second it's absolutely disgraceful that BC/BS didn't have "tripwires" either human or AI in place to red flag the ever-loving fark out of this and reject it BEFORE the consume complained.


Stuff like this explains why we pay 18% of our GDP for healthcare and almost the entire rest of the world is under 13%
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: National health care. One network.


Are you crazy?! She can't afford higher taxes plus a 25k doctor bill AND the insurance that she would still need to pay for because reasons! Obviously the best solution is that we need to cut her taxes until she can buy more money.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
American health care:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dustman81: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Kll-yYQw​muM] [Fark user image 850x690]
[Fark user image 767x576]


This is hilarious.  What rates a 7 for quality and timliness of care?  I can see my family doctor, he orders bloodwork for my ongoing issues, I go for the blood draw at my convenience and at no out of pocket expense, without an appointment and can be registered and blood drawn within 30 minutes and have results back to my doctor in two days (and that's for NON emergency care).

Clearly someone doesn't want to keep up with the neighbours.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dustman81: From FTA: If you're sitting on the exam table thinking, "I won't ask. How much could it be?" - the answer could be a lot.

How about in emergency situations where you can't ask, either because you're unconscious or because you're on the verge of death? Hospital covered ✅ Surgeon covered ✅ Anesthesiologist covered  ❌. Thanks for playing, be sure to pay the cashier on the way out.

Hasn't happened to me personally, but plenty of people have been screwed this way.


No one knows how much anything costs there are no fixed prices the average cost of things is not indicative of how much you will pay

in general, if you present an insurance card you will pay 20 to 30% more than the cash price if the cost is deductible.

At least this is true for X-rays and such in my experience
 
Sentient
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Loren: Rav Tokomi: Sounds like the Doctor's office screwed up. Per the article, sounds like they ordered a bunch of complicated DNA tests normally reserved for complex hospital cases, in which case the cost probably isn't too unreasonable (for US insurance anyway). Should have been caught and questioned on the initial request to the lab. Patient didn't end up on the hook for anything as I think the office and insurer realized it was a mistake.

They didn't screw up, the doctor and the lab are connected.  This is a deliberate creation of an out-of-network bill to run up the charges.  I suspect the doctor is going to find themselves no longer a provider for that insurance.


At $25K profit per visit, 8-10 visits per day, for the past 5 or 6 years... I suspect they don't care, especially given that they certainly have other legal scams running concurrently. But I suppose it would be nice to own several islands, not just one or two.

/pays my $400/mo. insurance premium as a single, healthy non-smoking male
//thank God we don't have universal health care
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also I kept getting $250 bills and paying them from an anesthesiologist and on the third or fourth one I told them the truth that I thought I had insurance at the time but I actually didn't they researched it and sent me a refund of $900 which is a dramatic difference on an approximately $2,000 bill
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another for the "American Exceptionalism" file.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It will save you a ton of money to not present an insurance card and just save it for catastrophic
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...the fact that we have a "self pay discount" is indicative of how over priced and goofed up our healthcare is... Self pay should be the base price.

Our actual charges for healthcare are ridiculous; the negotiated price between providers and insurance is a ridiculous notion as well.

The answer isn't socialized medicine, it's fixing what's actually wrong; the over inflated costs.

Shouldn't be charged $80 for a bandage.  If it's necessary to charge that to offset the cost of something else, then raise the price on *that* and then you'll have a list of items that insurance can then use to negotiate.

Healthcare insurance should work more like car and home insurance does... Offset the costs by mass selling policies to people not likely to use it, but at rates too attractive to turn down.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And if you don't carry insurance and don't get catastrophically sick you'll be able to retire comfortably on the money you saved

and if you do you can declare bankruptcy
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dustman81: From FTA: If you're sitting on the exam table thinking, "I won't ask. How much could it be?" - the answer could be a lot.

How about in emergency situations where you can't ask, either because you're unconscious or because you're on the verge of death? Hospital covered ✅ Surgeon covered ✅ Anesthesiologist covered  ❌. Thanks for playing, be sure to pay the cashier on the way out.

Hasn't happened to me personally, but plenty of people have been screwed this way.


This. I had appendicitis last year. Despite agonizing pain, I still went online first to verify which local hospital was a network hospital, and went to that one.

Oh but you don't just get a bill from the hospital. You get one from the hospital, one from the hospital pharmacy, one from the nurse, one from each doctor that sees you, one from the MRI tech, one from the MRI company, etc. I think I got 9 different bills from various people and organizations. And not all of THOSE were in network. I had no control over who saw me once I got to the hospital. In my mind, I did my "job" in ensuring that I went to a network hospital. Once I do, the insurer - or the hospital, or someone - should make sure that the providers at that hospital are within the network. Otherwise it makes no sense. I can go online and see what hospitals are in network, I can't go online and see, of what random people are working at any given moment, which ones will be covered and which I'll get an enormous bill for that the insurer decides I will have to pay.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Had a procedure recently that, according to my doc, was non-emergency but, "had to be done". Very common, out-patient surgery. Got a bill for over 20 grand?! Insurance "adjusted" it by 16 grand. I still owe several thousand after that, apparently. Haven't received an updated bill yet, but I know the anesthesiologist also charges their own fees on top of that. When I complained to the facility's billing department, they told me that was the agreed upon contract price and it was non-negotiable. Should I be grateful I'm not on the hook for 20k and thank my lucky stars? I hate this system.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: dustman81: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Kll-yYQw​muM] [Fark user image 850x690]
[Fark user image 767x576]

This is hilarious.  What rates a 7 for quality and timliness of care?  I can see my family doctor, he orders bloodwork for my ongoing issues, I go for the blood draw at my convenience and at no out of pocket expense, without an appointment and can be registered and blood drawn within 30 minutes and have results back to my doctor in two days (and that's for NON emergency care).

Clearly someone doesn't want to keep up with the neighbours.


Kind of wondering about that, too.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I used to get swollen glands every couple of years with the associated painful throat.  I went to the doctor and he starts ordering tests for strep throat even though I was already sick for a week.  I asked him what was the treatment for strep throat.  Penicillin.  What is the treatment for swollen glands?  Penicillin.  WTF?  I asked, I'm not contagious any more, so why do I need a test if you're just going to prescribe the same treatment?  He backed down when I pointed out that I was not paying for tests I don't need.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's currently a bill pending in Congress to end this kind of "gotcha" surprise medical billing.  It has broad bipartisan support and IIRC President Trump has said he'll sign it into law if it passes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pretty farked up codependent relationship you got with your government, America.
Gangsters running gas and oil deals overseas, running wars and putting your kids in uniforms on the line for their profit, while taxing you for the front lines. Then telling you you can't afford national health care like the neighbors have because they are commies, and this family isn't going to be commies. Leaving you trapped in a damaging situation.

You made your bed.
Too bad it isn't flammable.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dustman81: From FTA: If you're sitting on the exam table thinking, "I won't ask. How much could it be?" - the answer could be a lot.

How about in emergency situations where you can't ask, either because you're unconscious or because you're on the verge of death? Hospital covered ✅ Surgeon covered ✅ Anesthesiologist covered  ❌. Thanks for playing, be sure to pay the cashier on the way out.

Hasn't happened to me personally, but plenty of people have been screwed this way.


That's an oft-used example so it may be a fake anecdote, but does highlight how there's a perverse incentive for insurers to make full coverage available. What if the insurance simply decides not to include ANY surgeons in-network. Literally zero because fark you, so now what? Gonna wait 6 months for that critical surgery until your next enrollment period comes up and switch plans/insurers?
Having to play coverage sudoku is farking deliberate. The bazillion layers of hospital administration knows damn well what insurers are in play. They also know where to give insurers a nice fat kickback in exchange for patients falling into the gouge trap.
 
Joafu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A biofire filmarray respiratory cartridge costs like $150. There are backend costs like quality control (non-patient samples run to confirm performance every day, but run like patient samples to screen for irregularities) and actual the actual tech or scientist's time for setting up those activities (fta, NYC itself is actually pretty renowned for paying terrible, YMMV out of the city but I hear $50k/yr is pretty typical, most work two jobs to afford living in the city) that have to be taken into account for billing a test, but $28k... run three of those and you've paid for the quality control and tech pay for the entire year.

Then you have 'networks', meaning if you send out tests, the recieving lab will bill with a multiplier, meaning the sending lab or office will then bill over with a multiplier to compensate for any losses. A $1000 billable can go to $2200 on one trip, then $4840 on the next, and billed out finally to $10,648 when sent back to the first place. No additional work was done, you could probably call the actual performing lab and pay cost instead of the second-hand Subaru.

Another interesting piece is that the bill for the film array was split three or four times, (87633) is the CPT associated for viral part, (87581) is associated with the mycoplasma part, etc, but you have to run them all- it's all or nothing with the cartridge unless you choose to not report out what isn't ordered. Because the lab reimbursement for this test (what actually goes to the lab and not overhead) is typically barely the cost of running it, most will not split a filmarray- you have to order the whole thing. BUT the bill out for separate CPT can individually cover the entire cost just in case. Usually that's called uncoupling the charges and is forbidden, but American Healthcare is somehow the new wild west.

For what it's worth, the lab has zero control over most of this. If someone had this problem and called to complain directly to the lab, waiving the entire charge, which only nets us that $150(reagent/instrument wear)+$3(bench wage)+$20(lab admin and overhead) is a better use of my time.

Single payer would arrest this issue of compound charging. The lab may not get any more reimbursement for individual tests, but we'd get the fair coverage without the smokeshow, and without the overhead.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: There's currently a bill pending in Congress to end this kind of "gotcha" surprise medical billing.  It has broad bipartisan support and IIRC President Trump has said he'll sign it into law if it passes.


Lemme guess, Mitch is sitting on it?
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: There's currently a bill pending in Congress to end this kind of "gotcha" surprise medical billing.  It has broad bipartisan support and IIRC President Trump has said he'll sign it into law if it passes.


There's currently a meeting among medical care lobbyist to end this kind of "gotcha" surprise election year reform legislation. As soon as the campaign contribution checks clear, the broad bipartisan support will quietly fade, the bill will be sent back to committee to never see the light of day and President Trump will declare that we have the most bestest health care in the world while he slips his check in his pocket...

/wash, rinse , repeat
 
tmyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I recently got air-lifted to an in-network trauma center for reasons and the on-call doctor in the trauma center happened to be out of network.

The insurance company paid for the transport 100% but not the services provided at the in-network hospital.

fark the system we have in place, but especially fark all the boomers voting against "socialized healthcare" while on medicare and receiving their social security checks.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And for most it would be a wash
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like some grand thefting at the Dr.office.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kill them all.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Literally Addicted: dustman81: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Kll-yYQw​muM] [Fark user image 850x690]
[Fark user image 767x576]

This is hilarious.  What rates a 7 for quality and timliness of care?  I can see my family doctor, he orders bloodwork for my ongoing issues, I go for the blood draw at my convenience and at no out of pocket expense, without an appointment and can be registered and blood drawn within 30 minutes and have results back to my doctor in two days (and that's for NON emergency care).

Clearly someone doesn't want to keep up with the neighbours.


I see the results of my tests on my smartphone as soon as it is completed.  My doctor will see it later or the next morning when he reviews new data with the nursing team. And I can compare my data going back 12 years. On my smartphone. In the USA. In a large HMO.
 
