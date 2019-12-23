 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Not news: Police raid house looking for suspect. News: Armed confrontation results in 19-year-old woman shot 4 times. FARK: The suspect police were looking for was already booked into jail the day prior   (foxnews.com) divider line
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"...she pointed the gun at one of <the cops.>"

I think I see the problem.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "...she pointed the gun at one of <the cops.>"

I think I see the problem.


Now you've done it. You're gonna get dogpiled by the the "police are always evil and wrong no matter what" crowd. Have fun with that.

Wait, now I've done it to...
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We gonna go with "Shoulda listened to the cops!" or "We need guns to fight back against a government assault on our home" this time?
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WHY DON'T YOU SUPPORT THE POLICE

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


YOU LOVE IT WHEN COPS ARE KILLED, COMMIE MAGGOT!
 
corn-bread
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: WHY DON'T YOU SUPPORT THE POLICE

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 466x284]

YOU LOVE IT WHEN COPS ARE KILLED, COMMIE MAGGOT!



Yea, I kinda do.  It's a form of accountability.  Fear keeps the cops in check.
 
OBBN
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

croesius: We gonna go with "Shoulda listened to the cops!" or "We need guns to fight back against a government assault on our home" this time?


If the story is accurate, im going to go with, don't point shotguns at the police. It tends to end badly.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: WHY DON'T YOU SUPPORT THE POLICE

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 466x284]

YOU LOVE IT WHEN COPS ARE KILLED, COMMIE MAGGOT!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Fraternal Order of Police is the largest gang network in the country.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

croesius: We gonna go with "Shoulda listened to the cops!" or "We need guns to fight back against a government assault on our home" this time?


I think since it's a blonde white girl it's supposed to be

EVERYBODY PANIC

Followed by legislation named after her to prevent this from ever happening to another white girl again.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: rubi_con_man: WHY DON'T YOU SUPPORT THE POLICE


Fark user imageView Full Size


YOU LOVE IT WHEN COPS ARE KILLED, COMMIE MAGGOT!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Exactly.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OBBN: croesius: We gonna go with "Shoulda listened to the cops!" or "We need guns to fight back against a government assault on our home" this time?

If the story is accurate, im going to go with, don't point shotguns at the police. It tends to end badly.


OBBN: croesius: We gonna go with "Shoulda listened to the cops!" or "We need guns to fight back against a government assault on our home" this time?

If the story is accurate, im going to go with, don't point shotguns at the police. It tends to end badly.


But I'm told the main reason for the mass proliferation of guns in this country is to fight back against illegal government action. Shouldn't this person be hailed as a hero?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: The Fraternal Order of Police is the largest gang network in the country.


Bullies with a Badge
Klan without the Robes
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The police had no reason to be there.  I'm not saying she pointed a gun at them, chances are they're full of shiat, but even if she did she was not wrong for doing so.  These men were armed Invaders with no legal justification for detaining anyone or entering the domicile.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OBBN: croesius: We gonna go with "Shoulda listened to the cops!" or "We need guns to fight back against a government assault on our home" this time?

If the story is accurate, im going to go with, don't point shotguns at the police. It tends to end badly.


Cops are usually pretty loud with their announcing their presence.  They also knock loudly.


But if your first reaction to anyone at your door is to aim a shotgun at them.....yeesh
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also, sounds to me like they were there to steal something or commit a rape.  Don't forget that they kidnapped two men in the yard.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "...she pointed the gun at one of <the cops.>"

I think I see the problem.


Technically the cops illegally entered a private residence without a valid warrant.  At that point, it became a home invasion.  Isn't that the very core of the defense of the 2nd amendment?
 
corn-bread
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is reportedly no body camera footage of what unfolded at the home in Wilmer because the Mobile County Sheriff's Office doesn't own body cameras. Cochran did say, however, that "there is video recordings" of authorities asking her to drop a weapon.

----

Uh huh.  We saw in the Fort Worth shooting how this works.
"Put the gun down!"
*Less than one second to comply*
*Shots fired*

And of course there's no perspective video of it so we're forced to rely on the "sworn statements" of those who pulled the trigger.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Driedsponge: NotThatGuyAgain: "...she pointed the gun at one of <the cops.>"

I think I see the problem.

Technically the cops illegally entered a private residence without a valid warrant.  At that point, it became a home invasion.  Isn't that the very core of the defense of the 2nd amendment?


Yes.  They also kidnapped two men in the yard.
 
