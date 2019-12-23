 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "It's going to be a Tsantanami"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang... 12... 25?

There's a joke here, and I'm not doing it right.
 
TaskForce26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No... it's a YULE TIDE!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hN-u​C​yWbjo
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...And then Santa got washed out to sea with all his toys.  The Coast Guard and the Navy looked for him but all they found was a surfboard with shark bites in it.  And that's why you won't be getting a PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch for Christmas because right before that terrible accident, Santa called me and told me you were on the Nice list and the elves were making those complex electronic devices just for you.

Y'know, Uncle Harry.  All us kids have a lottery.  Winner get to pick which nursing home you go into.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Happy Hanukkah/Chanukah


(Article linky is 404's after lo, these many years.)
https://www.fark.com/comments/4459645​/​Farker-Tatsuma-gets-props-from-journal​ists-for-his-work-on-covering-brouhaha​-in-Iran
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Uh, that guy was living under a bus stop bench outside Wheeler Air Force base in Hawaii.  "duuuuuude, ya got a smoke?  Anything, man.  I'm not picky."
 
Momzilla59 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mis-read that as Tatsuma and was puzzled for a moment.

ChipNASA: Happy Hanukkah/Chanukah


(Article linky is 404's after lo, these many years.)
https://www.fark.com/comments/4459645/​Farker-Tatsuma-gets-props-from-journal​ists-for-his-work-on-covering-brouhaha​-in-Iran


Ahhh, thanks!

Chappy Chanukah, y'all.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


So. . .no elves?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When we were kids and our family had a lot of friends and relations to exchange gifts with our Christmas tree looked like it was buried in a Santalanche. I assume I am doing this right.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Santa tripping over the Slinky. A Santa quake. Jolly jelly belly fell he. Reminds me of the poem "The Computer's First Christmas Card". That was surprisingly early in the history of contemporary computing. I was a kid then.
 
Report