(Washington Post)   Looks like Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman finally made the decision about who gets to take the official fall for his ordering Khashoggi's murder last year. Sucks to be you, five lower level aides   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
16
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was wondering who he disposed of.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Tragically Hip - Thugs (Official Video)
Youtube USVW602SYVk
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I was wondering who he disposed of.


Check the embassy trash.  Maybe you can get some DNA from the ashes, or the chainsaw that reeks of bleach.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man, I totally called this when it first erupted (as many of us did). There will be an "investigation" followed by some low level nobodies being thrown under the bus and sentenced to death.

It's the KSA way!
 
aungen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I assume these were people he was annoyed with, and needed taken out back, anyway.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It must really suck to work for that family.
At the risk of stating the obvious, those people don't deserve to die.

It reminds me of that scene in The Man in the Iron Mask, where Leo DeCaprio tells one of his underlings to give rotten food to the poor, despite his protests.  Then when the people get all pissed off, he orders that guy put to death for, "feeding my subjects rotten food."
 
crackpancake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
disgusting!  But I beleive all wealthy and powerful people have this.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It sucks to be an overzealous staffer in Saudi Arabia.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fuse: an inexpensive, disposable item used to protect valuable things when those things pull too much heat.

It sounds like Saudis popped several fuses.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: At the risk of stating the obvious, those people don't deserve to die.


I don't believe in the death penalty, but these sentenced individuals were the actual ones who hacked up Kashoggi, right?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Salah Khashoggi, the eldest of Jamal's four children, called the findings "just."
"The fairness of the judiciary is based on two principles: justice and the speed of litigation, so that there is no injustice or procrastination," he said on twitter. "Today the judiciary was just to us, the sons of Jamal Khashoggi. ... And we affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary on all its levels, in it being fair to us, and achieving justice. Thanks be to Allah."

... he said after being shown the KSA intelligence service's fine collection of antique bonesaws.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And in other news 1/2 Scoop and "Hi I'm Eric" announce the ground breaking ceremonies for the newest Trump Tower in Saudi Arabia.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You serve evil... dont be surprised when the evil man you serve gives you to the lions.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On Monday, Shalaan said the investigation showed "there was no prior intention to kill at the start of this mission." The killing, he added, was a "snap decision."

That explains why there's always a bone saw on the wall wherever you go, behind a sheet of "In case of snap decision break this glass"
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These people are the celebrities that the American Taliban drools over.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fine, pick any 5. It's a good start.
 
Report