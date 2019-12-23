 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   You know things are getting serious when someone invokes the "on steroids" analogy   (bbc.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they are like al-Qaeda on steroids.

Shrunken testicles and impotence problems? OK then.
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's like Viagra on steroids!"

NOXITRIL RADIO COMMERCIAL
Youtube i5w21BjLfzE
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas come early for ISIS

Are they Christian? Why would that be a good thing for them?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about this rule?

If you have an invisible friend, you are not allowed to have weapons.

Hear voices? No "sharpies" for you.
Makes sense, right?

God telling you anything?
Most definitely no firearms.

You may register your guns or your belief in an invisible, opinionated, superbeing, but not both.


Problem with that?
You are then an angry person, with an invisible friend, and armed.

And that is a description of what, exactly?
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: How about this rule?

If you have an invisible friend, you are not allowed to have weapons.

Hear voices? No "sharpies" for you.
Makes sense, right?

God telling you anything?
Most definitely no firearms.

You may register your guns or your belief in an invisible, opinionated, superbeing, but not both.


Problem with that?
You are then an angry person, with an invisible friend, and armed.

And that is a description of what, exactly?


Most Christian Americans?
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Better get that shiat under control Iraq.  You want a Turkish invasion, because that's how you get a Turkish invasion.  Pretty sure they're looking for an excuse to take a bite out of northern Iraq.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ISIS is starting to get vascular?  Isn't that how you can tell if they're on steroids?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report