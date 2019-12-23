 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Predictions for what the world would be like in 2020 are all over the place. They got that right. That wrong. And where is my anti-gravity belt?   (usatoday.com) divider line
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump wins, sending Fark Libs into mass hysteria.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America will be led by the most American person ever - a fat dumbass who spent his entire life frittering away the money he inherited.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Work" 26 hours a week ,,,
ha no way I'm cutting into my time I spend looking out the window and on FARK
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2020, awful papers such as USA Today will think that people will actually pay for the privilege of reading their websites without ads.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In what universe is the average workweek 35 hours?
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12. Cars will be able to go months without refueling


Yup. happens when you don't have a job.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
After 3 years, the Repeal of Net Neutrality finally ends the internet as we know it.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: In what universe is the average workweek 35 hours?


The one where many 'Mericans can't get full-time work.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Natalie Portmanteau: In what universe is the average workweek 35 hours?

The one where many 'Mericans can't get full-time work.


Yeah, but they work two 25 hour jobs
 
