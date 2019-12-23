 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Woman admits to trying to open the plane's door in mid-flight. Why yes, alcohol was involved - before for her and after for the rest of the passengers   (bbc.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"That order had not had a chance to bite."
I wouldn't give her a chance to bite either
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The amount of farking stupid that is walking among is...well depressing.

/The Stupid
//It burns
///3s
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mr Saxby told the court: "On any analysis, she's a troubled young person with a number of serious issues."

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a rough "young person."
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just point and laugh as she is trying to open the door. She won't be successful as long as the plane is pressurized.
 
I'm an excellent driver
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
20 years and a life time ban from flying would be a reasonable start.  Not for the offences against the Air Navigation Order, just for being a complete slapper.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mr Saxby told the court: "On any analysis, she's a troubled young person with a number of serious issues."

[Fark user image image 375x210]

That's a rough "young person."


Looks like she got punched on the right side of her face.

/Left side in photo
 
Lenny.Bostoch [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Two RAF fighter jets rushed to escort the plane back to Stansted Airport, causing a sonic boom across Essex."

It is brave of those are RAF pilots to try to wing walk over to the jetliner to push the door closed.  I presume that's why they scramble jets to deal with these situations
 
