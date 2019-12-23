 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   "I came, I saw, I died." New paper finds parallels between the seemingly random failures of components in engineering and the seemingly random deaths of Roman emperors   (phys.org) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emperor fatigue is a real problem.
 
neofonz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That must be one seriously bored engineer to come up with that comparison.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There are no random failures of components. Physics rules all.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I came, I caught, I cankered.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: There are no random failures of components. Physics rules all.


Randomness is an epistemological position rather than a metaphysical precondition.
 
DorkusThe2nd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Roman emperors faced a high risk of violent death in their first year of rule"

Early version of impeachment
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DorkusThe2nd: "Roman emperors faced a high risk of violent death in their first year of rule"

Early version of impeachment


A preferable version
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dunno.

I do know I know what it feels like to be "worn out".

I'm married..
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They didn't have agencies like the secret service to protect them?
 
