 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   Good news, the Yellowstone volcano eruption is way overdue so we're all living on borrowed time. Also good news for those of us who just want to watch the world burn (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Volcano, Yellowstone Caldera, Yellowstone National Park, Caldera, Yellowstone caldera, last year, Dr Poland, Yellowstone Volcano Observatory  
•       •       •

592 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 9:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's no such thing as an overdue volcano eruption, only factors that haven't been taken into account in the predictive model.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only good thing about living in Wyoming was knowing that if it went off, I wouldn't have to worry about anything...
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yay more fear mongering!

This has been happening FOR YEARS..

Quick Google search for fact based commenting turns up news from 2007

https://phys.org/news/2007-11-yellows​t​one-volcano-inflating-molten.html

During 2000-2003, the northwest area rose another 1.4 inches, but the caldera floor itself sank about 1.1 inches. The trend continued during the first half of 2004. Then, in July 2004, the caldera floor began its rapid rate of uplift, followed three months later by sinking of the Norris area that continued until mid-2006.
 
jwookie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: There's no such thing as an overdue volcano eruption, only factors that haven't been taken into account in the predictive model.


Spot on comment.  The margin for error is roughly 50,000 years (or more).  And if anything, the recent events probably are relieving the stresses.

It is WAY more likely that the Madrid fault will have a big'n and one of the various faults under Los Angeles will have a big'n.

And the Campi Flegrei is more likely anyway, although not a predictable event either.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is happening because Trump right?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sample size is kinda small.

Estimate may be off by 200,000 years, give or take.
 
Cuyose
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like how they give the time for the last 2 eruptions and a sentence later totally fail at math. Unless something changed and now the difference between 1.3 and 2.1 is .6
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: The only good thing about living in Wyoming was knowing that if it went off, I wouldn't have to worry about anything...


Except for what you are going to do with those badass volcano super powers you would get.
 
Psylence
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let's nuke it and do that thing with the thetans or whatever... my dumbass religious fables get mixed up sometimes
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone should tell D2S to nuke it.

/always hated this planet
//what has it done for me?
 
Psylence
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Someone should tell D2S to nuke it.

/always hated this planet
//what has it done for me?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh, the smart money is still on Giant Meteor.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whenever I have questions of a geological nature, I immediately to the Express for the answers.   They are, also, great for astronomical data.  Such as, how big a near-Earth asteroid is by measuring it in Eiffel Towers, just like the real astronomers do.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: There's no such thing as an overdue volcano eruption, only factors that haven't been taken into account in the predictive model.


There's always one Debbie Downer who doesn't want to watch the world burn. Booo
 
I'm an excellent driver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, the Daily Express.  Now i doubt the existence of Yellowstone.

/Mein Kampf for Dummies.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Spot on comment.  The margin for error is roughly 50,000 years (or more).  And if anything, the recent events probably are relieving the stresses.


Except that one of the suggestions about how Yellowstone eruptions work is that after all the stresses are relieved, the gas pressure over the magma chamber is reduced, and the rock over the magma chamber then collapses... and upon exposure to atmospheric pressure, the rest of the gases in the magma chamber boil out and the caldera explodes.
 
adamatari
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In the short term, geologically, historically, and overall, I would say our biggest certain issue is global warming with the decline of fossil fuel industrialism being number two. The Yellowstone volcano would be worse but is not as likely to be an issue and even if it was what the hell would we be able to do about it? fark all, that's what.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

crackpancake: This is happening because Trump right?


It's a Chinese hoax!  Windmills cause cancer!
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Porkbelly: Spot on comment.  The margin for error is roughly 50,000 years (or more).  And if anything, the recent events probably are relieving the stresses.

Except that one of the suggestions about how Yellowstone eruptions work is that after all the stresses are relieved, the gas pressure over the magma chamber is reduced, and the rock over the magma chamber then collapses... and upon exposure to atmospheric pressure, the rest of the gases in the magma chamber boil out and the caldera explodes.


Right, and suggestions are just that, suggestions.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Has Alabama been alerted?
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't we have this thread a few weeks ago?

10 years ago or so, I heard the story that Yellowstone explodes every 600,000 years or so.  And the last eruption was a little over 600,000 years ago.  Making Yellowstone on of the most overdue volcanoes on the planet.

Over the past few years I've been hearing that Yellowstone is release it's volatiles...  It's not building up more pressure.  It's not bound to exploded.  At the same time I hear that volcanoes are probably the most impossible thing to make predictions on...

So what is it now?  Are we overdue, or is Yellowstone calming down?
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bring ....it ....on....

/the sooner the better
 
wingedkat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

adamatari: In the short term, geologically, historically, and overall, I would say our biggest certain issue is global warming with the decline of fossil fuel industrialism being number two. The Yellowstone volcano would be worse but is not as likely to be an issue and even if it was what the hell would we be able to do about it? fark all, that's what.


Agreed. Not that we should stop studying Yellowstone of course... we may figure out what to do to prevent an disaster there.

Of course, we *know* what to do to minimize the increasing climate disaster and still can't seem to do anything about it.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report