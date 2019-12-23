 Skip to content
(WPTV)   "Subway employees were allowed to make themselves a free sandwich -- but the co-worker made a wrap, which was not allowed." Because this is Florida, you know what comes next   (wptv.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, Palm Beach County sheriff's investigators, South Florida metropolitan area, Destin Garcia, Broward County, Florida, Assault, Palm Beach County, Florida, Florida Atlantic University  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were fired..... Upon?
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look man, the bread is made in-house. It's an easy write-off. The wraps are made by artisans at a different facility. They actually have to keep track of that in The Inventory Log. You really trying to bring the attention of The Corporate Auditor for the Lower Southeast down upon this establishment? It's like, everyone wants to be a cog in the nameless Machine, but no one wants to follow the concrete laws the Machine provides.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one around here who gives a shit about the rules?
Youtube -z0Pm7tccvc
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.


He's 18.  I'm too lazy to confirm, but I think you have to be 21 to legally own a hand gun.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Subway employees were allowed to make themselves a free sandwich -- but the co-worker made a wrap, which was not allowed." Because this is Florida, you know what comes next

Fark user imageView Full Size


Screwing?
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oukewldave: Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.

He's 18.  I'm too lazy to confirm, but I think you have to be 21 to legally own a hand gun.


Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns has unrestricted access to a handgun.
 
darthaegis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems nice.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Look man, the bread is made in-house. It's an easy write-off. The wraps are made by artisans at a different facility. They actually have to keep track of that in The Inventory Log. You really trying to bring the attention of The Corporate Auditor for the Lower Southeast down upon this establishment? It's like, everyone wants to be a cog in the nameless Machine, but no one wants to follow the concrete laws the Machine provides.


I am a retired corporate accountant. What you said above actually makes sense to a certain type of corporate dweeb beancounter. I've seen it many times.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're lucky he didn't make a hot dog.
 
arjayct
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Extras cost extra!"  BLAM BLAM
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

oukewldave: Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.

He's 18.  I'm too lazy to confirm, but I think you have to be 21 to legally own a hand gun.


Well it's 21 to buy it from a store but you can buy privately at 18:
https://thehill.com/homenews/politics​-​101/375154-what-are-the-current-age-re​strictions-on-guns
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Harlee: croesius: Look man, the bread is made in-house. It's an easy write-off. The wraps are made by artisans at a different facility. They actually have to keep track of that in The Inventory Log. You really trying to bring the attention of The Corporate Auditor for the Lower Southeast down upon this establishment? It's like, everyone wants to be a cog in the nameless Machine, but no one wants to follow the concrete laws the Machine provides.

I am a retired corporate accountant. What you said above actually makes sense to a certain type of corporate dweeb beancounter. I've seen it many times.


...and THAT'S why what happens in the office, STAYS in the office. No need for Corporate to know anything about it.
:-)
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I smell an incel.

/eew.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My favorite part is that the confrontation was the next farking day. He had overnight to think about it and cool down, and even then, he decided that the way he wanted to handle it was to drive to her house and threaten her with a gun.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oukewldave: Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.

He's 18.  I'm too lazy to confirm, but I think you have to be 21 to legally own a hand gun.


So, you're saying maybe it's too easy for 18 year olds to get a handgun?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: oukewldave: Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.

He's 18.  I'm too lazy to confirm, but I think you have to be 21 to legally own a hand gun.

So, you're saying maybe it's too easy for 18 year olds to get a handgun?


It's too easy for anyone to get any kind of gun.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe the wrap was for a duck.
 
djfitz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harlee: croesius: Look man, the bread is made in-house. It's an easy write-off. The wraps are made by artisans at a different facility. They actually have to keep track of that in The Inventory Log. You really trying to bring the attention of The Corporate Auditor for the Lower Southeast down upon this establishment? It's like, everyone wants to be a cog in the nameless Machine, but no one wants to follow the concrete laws the Machine provides.

I am a retired corporate accountant. What you said above actually makes sense to a certain type of corporate dweeb beancounter. I've seen it many times.


Um, are those tortillas for the wraps made of some special ingredients? Or are they the same ones that I get at the grocery store for about 30¢ a piece.

If I had forward thinking in this situation, would I just bring a tortilla to work and make the damn wrap?

The amount of effort it takes to screw over employees gets more depressing all the time. I'll note that the execs and financial types making these decisions happen to get free lunches, drinks, bonuses, travel, etc. Never once were they denied food over an extra 30¢.  And people wonder why things get all shooty.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: oukewldave: Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.

He's 18.  I'm too lazy to confirm, but I think you have to be 21 to legally own a hand gun.

Well it's 21 to buy it from a store but you can buy privately at 18:
https://thehill.com/homenews/politics-​101/375154-what-are-the-current-age-re​strictions-on-guns


That's weird. Well Trump will get that fixed up with his proposal to raise the minimum age to 21 to buy a gun, just like vaping.
 
the_celt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aerojockey: [YouTube video: Am I the only one around here who gives a shiat about the rules?]


Came for Walter leaving satisfied.

Thank you
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It probably reinforces the idea that I'm a bad person when I say that I looked at the suspect's picture and thought "oh yeah, I can totally see that fat fark do something like that" and then giggled like a little kid at the visual of him saying "Do you think it's a game?"

/that's the look of somebody that will be a burden on society for all of his miserable life
 
turboke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I smell an incel.

/eew.


Take a shower?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's a boy who was born to be hanged.
 
gojirast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

croesius: The wraps are made by artisans


Image of said Artisan
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Typical gun owner. I doubt he has any idea what he did wrong.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

djfitz: Um, are those tortillas for the wraps made of some special ingredients?


Italian herbs and meth.
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.


Why would any mentally stable person want to own a hand gun? "In case of a slave uprising" is not an acceptable answer any more.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

djfitz: Harlee: croesius: Look man, the bread is made in-house. It's an easy write-off. The wraps are made by artisans at a different facility. They actually have to keep track of that in The Inventory Log. You really trying to bring the attention of The Corporate Auditor for the Lower Southeast down upon this establishment? It's like, everyone wants to be a cog in the nameless Machine, but no one wants to follow the concrete laws the Machine provides.

I am a retired corporate accountant. What you said above actually makes sense to a certain type of corporate dweeb beancounter. I've seen it many times.

Um, are those tortillas for the wraps made of some special ingredients? Or are they the same ones that I get at the grocery store for about 30¢ a piece.

If I had forward thinking in this situation, would I just bring a tortilla to work and make the damn wrap?

The amount of effort it takes to screw over employees gets more depressing all the time. I'll note that the execs and financial types making these decisions happen to get free lunches, drinks, bonuses, travel, etc. Never once were they denied food over an extra 30¢.  And people wonder why things get all shooty.


Now is the time of year when employees fight in the parking lot over how much food each got to wrap in aluminum foil and take home to their families from the party they all got for meeting their yearly quota.  This is the party the employees get instead of a cash bonus or, heaven forbid, a raise.  If they weren't fighting with each other, they might realize who is collectively screwing all of them over, form a union, and get a share of the profits they all helped to earn.  As far as the corporation is concerned, having employees threatening each other over scraps of food is a sign that their management decisions are having their decided effect.
 
aungen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He tried to be calm and reasonably mansplain this. But her social power in this situation completely overwhelmed him.

His social life and his job were in danger from this frontal assault.  He realizes this as he re-hydrated after a visit to a much loved furry site.

He had no choice but to bring out the Equalizer.

/best i can do without RTFA
 
turboke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

orbister: Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.

Why would any mentally stable person want to own a hand gun? "In case of a slave uprising" is not an acceptable answer any more.

The king of England could walk right in here and start pushing you around.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Firing shots near her feet? Doesn't he know that's the worst value? "For an extra 25% longer sentence, would you like upgrade your charge to felony assault with a shot to her gut, or for 25% more than that, upgrade to murder one with repeated headshots?"
 
Hachitori
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

orbister: Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.

Why would any mentally stable person want to own a hand gun? "In case of a slave uprising" is not an acceptable answer any more.



Found the mid-western suburbanite....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: oukewldave: Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.

He's 18.  I'm too lazy to confirm, but I think you have to be 21 to legally own a hand gun.

Well it's 21 to buy it from a store but you can buy privately at 18:
https://thehill.com/homenews/politics-​101/375154-what-are-the-current-age-re​strictions-on-guns


It's Florida, I'm surprised fetuses are not legally allowed to buy.

Are they not people, after all!?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

orbister: Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.

Why would any mentally stable person want to own a hand gun? "In case of a slave uprising" is not an acceptable answer any more.


Is "in case of gay bashing" an acceptable answer anymore?
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was he running the place?  Or afraid he'd be held responsible for the missing dollar?  Or just a crazy overdeveloped work ethic?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abox: Was he running the place?  Or afraid he'd be held responsible for the missing dollar?  Or just a crazy overdeveloped work ethic?


I believe it falls likely more in the realm of 'she failed to respect my authority' than anything else.
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: orbister: Natalie Portmanteau: Glad to see a guy with that kind of mental stability owns a hand gun. That's nice.

Why would any mentally stable person want to own a hand gun? "In case of a slave uprising" is not an acceptable answer any more.

Is "in case of gay bashing" an acceptable answer anymore?


Have you many examples of cases where blasting away with a handgun has solved a gay-bashing problem?
 
