pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't see it being politically incorrect

No sh*t, dumbass, that's your problem
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Grandmother Was Dutch
Youtube SRcUapZm4K4
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Sinterklaas, or Saint Nicholas, is the patron saint of children, sailors and ships. He was a priest, and later a bishop, who moved from Turkey to Spain where he adopted African slaves who became his helpers delivering gifts to children.

Also FTA: "That's really all there is to it - I don't think anybody here sees any reference to somebody of colour."
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Jolson - Swanee (Rhapsody in Blue - 1945)
Youtube o2M4dzQjT94
 
sunsawed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So Santa Claus had slaves. Willy Wonka had Oompa Loompas.

/have you ever confronted a vermicious knid?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Zwarte Piet is muslim, too -- a very black-a-moor from the exotic side of the globe.

Americans just have Black Bart, the mysterious gentleman bandit.  No exotic makeup needed, which is good because the mustache wax is very expensive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh goody, the annual thread where Americans try to apply their own culture and history of racism to other countries.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Dutch by and large are incredibly racist.  Perhaps you should read up on other cultures first before making blanket statements on Fark.
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
