(BBC-US)   Turkey's president says they can't handle any more refugees, and will start killing anyone who tries to enter the country. Admit it, you totally believed that second part   (bbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was something Turkey could have done/not done to improve the situation.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Or you know, Erdogan will do his master bidding again and send millions of refugees to Europe... and the EU will do nothing
 
sunsawed
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Airplane! _ Turkish Prison
Youtube YaLeKw8SSnk
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Aw geez, not this shiat again.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No, they'll just stick 'em in cramped cages like more civilized countries...
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
1) for whatever driving reason, Turkey has taken in 3.6 million registered refugees as of Sept 2019.
2) I hold the belief that refugees actually are a key in long term economic growth to the country that hosts them. This will become apparent over the next five years in Turkey and Germany.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do what we do. Torture most of them, kill a few of them (arbitrarily), and defy even your own Congress in doing so.

Who's going to stop you?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: 1) for whatever driving reason, Turkey has taken in 3.6 million registered refugees as of Sept 2019.
2) I hold the belief that refugees actually are a key in long term economic growth to the country that hosts them. This will become apparent over the next five years in Turkey and Germany.


Can't displace the Kurds and other undesirables without having replacements waiting in the wings to fill villages and till fields.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let's sit around and smugly blame Turkey without doing anything ourselves.
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Resident Muslim: 1) for whatever driving reason, Turkey has taken in 3.6 million registered refugees as of Sept 2019.
2) I hold the belief that refugees actually are a key in long term economic growth to the country that hosts them. This will become apparent over the next five years in Turkey and Germany.

Can't displace the Kurds and other undesirables without having replacements waiting in the wings to fill villages and till fields.


Oh, the Kurds aren't going to be displaced. They'll be ethnically cleansed.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Let's sit around and smugly blame Turkey without doing anything ourselves.


What's the average schmuck supposed to do about it? Change our facebook profile photo?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Let's sit around and smugly blame Turkey without doing anything ourselves.


The leader of Turkey is openly committing genocide against the Kurds because he doesn't like their ethnicity. I think we can blame Turkey for that one, as well as other bad things Erdoğan has done.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, if they were Armenians, Sultan Erdogan might do what Turkey (apparently) never does, and has never done to Armenians...
 
DerAppie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: 1) for whatever driving reason, Turkey has taken in 3.6 million registered refugees as of Sept 2019.
2) I hold the belief that refugees actually are a key in long term economic growth to the country that hosts them. This will become apparent over the next five years in Turkey and Germany.


Yeah, the people of whom at least half of whom have no schooling, and have serious conflicts with the culture they are goin to live in, are going to create economic growth in Germany. Uh-huh.
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was pretty ham-fisted.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Resident Muslim: 1) for whatever driving reason, Turkey has taken in 3.6 million registered refugees as of Sept 2019.
2) I hold the belief that refugees actually are a key in long term economic growth to the country that hosts them. This will become apparent over the next five years in Turkey and Germany.

Yeah, the people of whom at least half of whom have no schooling, and have serious conflicts with the culture they are goin to live in, are going to create economic growth in Germany. Uh-huh.


I hear Germany has a shortage of Santas.
 
