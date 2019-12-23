 Skip to content
(CBC)   ♫ ♬ Fark, now hear the parents whine, a tag was born today And fark will have another tag, because of Saskatchewan ♫ ♬   (cbc.ca) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had Santa pegged as a Friend of Coal
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coal, oil, and gas industries need to die if we humans want to live.  Unfortunately there will be some people who's lifestyles will have to change.  The whalers moved on, so can they.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Sorry Rudolph, you're not leading the way this year. Corporate have told me I've got to roll coal from now on."
 
Glenford
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Poor little snowflakes had their fee fees hurt.

fark all these oil and gas heath cultists.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is Saskatchewan Canada's Florida?
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mike Gunderman, whose daughter was in the show, took to Facebook to express his concerns about the play, saying the concert was a "kick in the groin" to anyone working in the struggling oil industry. The post has since been shared more than 650 times.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lexx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It says a lot that the locals can't tolerate a song about environmentally friendly wrapping paper.  No form of environmental consciousness is allowed, because to even begin validating those values threatens the gas/oil/mining industries.

fark 'em, and fark those industries.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also: It was a green Christmas theme, with all the words to the Christmas carols changed to support the green agenda

If your life choices have led you to a place where you find yourself opposed to the 'green agenda', you need to reevaluate those choices. Can you imagine being one of the last practitioners of trepanning and getting offended when people realize that drilling holes in your skull is a bad idea and crying out 'Won't somebody please think of the trepanning industry?'
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sure they could have included the "Dog ran away" song, a Sask favorite, and all would be fine.  It has an oil theme.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Saskatchewan school Christmas pageant replaces Baby Jesus with barrel of crude

Problem solved.
 
Report