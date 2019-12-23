 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Still not feeling the holiday spirit? Maybe these eight hours of vintage department store Christmas music will help. You're very welcome   (youtube.com) divider line
The Brown Word
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For people who just can't get enough of that retail hell vibe. Or who want to get violently stabbed by someone nearby whose retail job experience is a little too raw and recent.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
/meh, bookmark
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nope. Holidays still suck.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thank you. This brings back lovely memories. Before malls, when we went from shop to shop. Coat check girls, carolers on the corner, Salvation Army bands.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Invincible
Youtube CtiuMnhP3Qk
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I kind of liked the first song, then I started skipping ahead, and kind of appreciating that guy got paid to put together a little band, arrange and play all these classics in a generic sort of way... then I remembered that far better versions exist of each and every one of these songs.

All in all, not a total waste of a minute.
 
