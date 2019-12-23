 Skip to content
Greta Thunburg takes a shot at the PM down under over the fires; PM responds back. Not sure how one gauges success in these types of Twitter exchange
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EcoAW
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we'll see who was right and who was wrong in the next few decades.

(spoiler alert: well it's not really a spoiler when we all know already)
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me again why stupid people think it matters what one politician believes while ignore the entire group thats actually responsible for creating laws?

The person who signs shiat is called a figurehead. Try going after the aussie version of congress or parlament or whatever they call it there who actually create the policy that would impact things like this
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to win is to not play the game.

Can you even imagine how stupid these twitter fights are going to read as history in the next few generations?
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

washburn777: Can you even imagine how stupid these twitter fights are going to read as history in the next few generations?


Do you think a few generations from now people will still read?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

KIA: washburn777: Can you even imagine how stupid these twitter fights are going to read as history in the next few generations?

Do you think a few generations from now people will still read?


It will be all emojis.
 
ol' gormsby
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The Prime Minister did not use Greta's name during his answer."

That's because he's a bee's dick smarter than Trump and doesn't want to give her ammunition, such as quoting his statements in her IG profile.

Doesn't make her wrong, tho'

"I mean, right now, particularly here in Mudgee where you have the double blow of drought and fires, you talk to people and what they talk to you about is their hope and they talk to you about their future."

A future where bushfire and drought-contributing environmental policies *aren't* part of the discourse? Prick.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: KIA: washburn777: Can you even imagine how stupid these twitter fights are going to read as history in the next few generations?

Do you think a few generations from now people will still read?

It will be all emojis.


👍 👍
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Remind me again why stupid people think it matters what one politician believes while ignore the entire group thats actually responsible for creating laws?

The person who signs shiat is called a figurehead. Try going after the aussie version of congress or parlament or whatever they call it there


I think they call it "kangaroo court".

Or something. I'm not up on my "things Aussie."
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Australians are to climate change as ...

A) San Francisco is to poo
B) peas to a pod
C) Vaginas are to centipedes
D) Toto is to the rains down in Africa
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Remind me again why stupid people think it matters what one politician believes while ignore the entire group thats actually responsible for creating laws?

The person who signs shiat is called a figurehead. Try going after the aussie version of congress or parlament or whatever they call it there who actually create the policy that would impact things like this


Well, seeing as how you need a reminder: in the Australian Westminster system of government, the PM isn't a figurehead. He's an elected Member of Parliament, who is also the leader of his party, and also heads the Cabinet, which is the inner circle ministers who more or less drive policy for the rest of the government.

The Liberal (who are the Conservatives here) are strongly pro fossil fuels.

So, to recap: not a figurehead. An active participant in actually creating the policy that would impact things like this. The correct person to be going after in the Australian context.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Vtimlin: KIA: washburn777: Can you even imagine how stupid these twitter fights are going to read as history in the next few generations?

Do you think a few generations from now people will still read?

It will be all emojis.

👍 👍


😳 🤫 😡 🙏 😢 🧐 🤷🏻♂
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ol' gormsby: "The Prime Minister did not use Greta's name during his answer."

That's because he's a bee's dick smarter than Trump and doesn't want to give her ammunition, such as quoting his statements in her IG profile.

Doesn't make her wrong, tho'

"I mean, right now, particularly here in Mudgee where you have the double blow of drought and fires, you talk to people and what they talk to you about is their hope and they talk to you about their future."

A future where bushfire and drought-contributing environmental policies *aren't* part of the discourse? Prick.


My grandmother was from Mudgee!
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey, Greta, I'm pro-global warming so suck on that, hippy.
 
chaosangel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Hey, Greta, I'm pro-global warming so suck on that, hippy.


How old are you?
You realize the hallmark of a bully is that they punch down at younger, weaker targets.
Although I'd wager she's smarter than you, so that does even the odds a bit.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hot time, summer in the city.
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's back from his holidays in Hawaii so? That's nice.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chaosangel: Chain Smokes Freely: Hey, Greta, I'm pro-global warming so suck on that, hippy.

How old are you?
You realize the hallmark of a bully is that they punch down at younger, weaker targets.
Although I'd wager she's smarter than you, so that does even the odds a bit.


data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chaosangel: Chain Smokes Freely: Hey, Greta, I'm pro-global warming so suck on that, hippy.

How old are you?
You realize the hallmark of a bully is that they punch down at younger, weaker targets.
Although I'd wager she's smarter than you, so that does even the odds a bit.


#outrage #grr
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chaosangel: Chain Smokes Freely: Hey, Greta, I'm pro-global warming so suck on that, hippy.

How old are you?
You realize the hallmark of a bully is that they punch down at younger, weaker targets.
Although I'd wager she's smarter than you, so that does even the odds a bit.


She's got the world's attention, speaks to world bodies, has world leaders responding to her comments... That's a tough broad in my book. It's probably not her style, but I bet she can physically kick ass above her weight class.
 
calufrax
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oi, fark-knuckle! It's in "Australia's Best Interest" not to be burnt to the ground...
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who feels she is targeting the wrong countries?

Go after China and India, the biggest greenhouse gas producers, by far, on the planet. Lets see how receptive they are to a condescending speech.

Or perhaps, instead of crying about it, get an engineering degree and invent a better type of transportation, fuel, or really anything. She's got a good heart, but needs to learn that crying never solves anything.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tuxq: Am I the only one who feels she is targeting the wrong countries?

Go after China and India, the biggest greenhouse gas producers, by far, on the planet. Lets see how receptive they are to a condescending speech.

Or perhaps, instead of crying about it, get an engineering degree and invent a better type of transportation, fuel, or really anything. She's got a good heart, but needs to learn that crying never solves anything.


It does for millennials and gen-z'ers. They've gotten several college instructors fired by crying.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tuxq: Am I the only one who feels she is targeting the wrong countries?

Go after China and India, the biggest greenhouse gas producers, by far, on the planet. Lets see how receptive they are to a condescending speech.

Or perhaps, instead of crying about it, get an engineering degree and invent a better type of transportation, fuel, or really anything. She's got a good heart, but needs to learn that crying never solves anything.


The point is global warming is everyone's problem, because everyone is affected. Saying "we can afford to pollute because others are worse" is a death march. Have you heard of the tragedy of the commons? Global warming is that on a planetary scale.
 
