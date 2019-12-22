 Skip to content
(Vox)   Gunfire breaks out at house party held to honor a shooting victim   (vox.com) divider line
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
And that poor victim was the best of the best, honor student and athlete, headed for community college.

Hang on. What was that?

Oh. He was a would-be carjacker who got shot in the head while trying to steal someone's car.

Carry on then.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Flase flag! False flag! Obviously a Democratic Illuminati operation to impose gun sanctions!
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a memorial to a carjacker. As expected, no memorial to his victims, or to the law-abiding citizen who ended this asshole's criminal career.

Don't complain, ppl, when you go down the way LAtin America has gone. We have had this crap about glorifying criminals going for about 200 years.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bad person gets shot, kulled & others think it's ok shoot back later..........."Darwin" awards presentation at a later date. (gotta reload)
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a bunch of people celebrating an armed criminal got shot by armed criminals? Alanis Morissette should write a song about it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
wow a dead carjacker is a "a member of the community who died from gun violence last spring"
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And not a single fark was given.

The best nickname I ever heard on The First 48 was 'Cheeseburger' To hear homicide detectives refer to a guy named Cheeseburger throughout the episode is comical. Funny in a sense the way this car jacker is dead.
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obviously we need more guns.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA: Like many large US cities, Chicago has struggled to deal with gun violence; according to theChicago Tribune, 2,594 people have been shot so far this year in the city - 248 fewer than 2018.


Come on Chicago, you have 9 days to step it up.  You need 249.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And when those 13 victims have parties to honor *their* shootings, then we'll 169 more victims. Jesus, this is gonna blow out of control unless we stop it now. Pretty soon the whole country will be shot at a party to honor victims of gun violence unless we do something *right now*. Ban gun violence honor parties. It's the only way.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Been to a lot of house parties over the years.  I must be really really lucky because no one was ever shot at any of the parties I ever went to.

As a matter of fact, none of my friends or immediate family have been murdered.  Ever.  Had a friend struck by lightning one.  Plenty of others killed in car crashes, or heroin overdoses.  Lots of suicides, successful and attempted in my extended family.  But no one ever got randomly shot at.

Which I'm trying to figure out, because most of my family and friends own guns.  Some are self described gun nuts.  A lot of them carry guns around a lot, too.  Of course these are legally purchased, and the proper permits obtained before carrying them.

I'm perplexed.  I should have witnessed more shootings by now...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: And when those 13 victims have parties to honor *their* shootings, then we'll 169 more victims. Jesus, this is gonna blow out of control unless we stop it now. Pretty soon the whole country will be shot at a party to honor victims of gun violence unless we do something *right now*. Ban gun violence honor parties. It's the only way.


The only way to win with these party Ponzi schemes is to get in on the ground floor.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Been to a lot of house parties over the years.  I must be really really lucky because no one was ever shot at any of the parties I ever went to.

As a matter of fact, none of my friends or immediate family have been murdered.  Ever.  Had a friend struck by lightning one.  Plenty of others killed in car crashes, or heroin overdoses.  Lots of suicides, successful and attempted in my extended family.  But no one ever got randomly shot at.

Which I'm trying to figure out, because most of my family and friends own guns.  Some are self described gun nuts.  A lot of them carry guns around a lot, too.  Of course these are legally purchased, and the proper permits obtained before carrying them.

I'm perplexed.  I should have witnessed more shootings by now...


Sounds like you went to some lame parties, bro.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Obvious tag would be more appropriate
 
groppet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So seems like it was bound to happen with the type of people this person associated with.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badafuco: FTFA: Like many large US cities, Chicago has struggled to deal with gun violence; according to theChicago Tribune, 2,594 people have been shot so far this year in the city - 248 fewer than 2018.


Come on Chicago, you have 9 days to step it up.  You need 249.


You are really bad at math. Or reading. Or maybe just word problems. Whichever it is, they blew by 249 already.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ecobuckeye: Badafuco: FTFA: Like many large US cities, Chicago has struggled to deal with gun violence; according to theChicago Tribune, 2,594 people have been shot so far this year in the city - 248 fewer than 2018.


Come on Chicago, you have 9 days to step it up.  You need 249.

You are really bad at math. Or reading. Or maybe just word problems. Whichever it is, they blew by 249 already.


Um, no? You seem really confused.
 
