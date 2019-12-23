 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   The latest thing America has killed off? Lunch   (theatlantic.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not America that has killed the power lunch, it's businesses that are getting stingier with expense accounts, and have zero worries, those WITH such perks still use them, it's just not for the peones. Now GBTW and stop questioning your Glorious Masters...
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are states where a business is not required to give a lunch break even on an 8-10 hour work day
 
tommyl66
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I eat my lunch at 6, before I start work. I eat my dinner around noon, and my breakfast before I go to bed. By taking this ground-level opportunity to facilitate my calorie-intake synergy I've manufactured a shift in the consumables paradigm and punched the face of the patriarchy!

/Am I doing this right?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gone were the long, decadent afternoons filled with networking and Negronis

Gramma
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Being a boomer, I don't have a lot in common with the youngsters in the office. The one thing we do share is an abiding hatred of the expectation that you'll have lunch at your desk and keep working.
 
Report