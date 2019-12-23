 Skip to content
(NPR)   Germany has a shortage of Santas, Sprockets   (npr.org) divider line
8
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas with Kraftwerk - New Christmas Song
Youtube Dr5RGTc17Bo
 
Insain2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On bandwagon for that job for next year........now back to my gettin stoned!!!!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I read that as Satans...

YMMV
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jetson!   Cogswell Cogs is moving in on our Germany distribution!
Sorry Mr. Sprocket.  I'll, I'll take care of it immediately....   (on spece phone) Rosie.  Program over ride Delta Theta 7.  Kill Cogswell.
Yes....   Mr.   Jetson...   Must kill Cogswell.....
(Later, on the space phone)  i dunno, Officer.  She seemed like a normal house bot to me.  Murder?  Nope.  never heard of him.  Well, just melt her down...  Naw.  Dump the memory core.   Just cleaning routines.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Being Germany, fat bearded men are busy delivering hot shiat to consenting German adults.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But there is no shortage of monkeys to touch.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And now iz ze time vere ve DANCE!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LaurelT
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
sprockets dance
Youtube JmeoLzVGkYU
 
Report