(WPTV)   Tragedy at historic bar, whorehouse at Yeehaw Junction with unexpected intercourse   (wptv.com) divider line
Charles of York
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought it was a drive thru
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now it's just Yeehaw Junk.
 
Gemcee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I ate there about 6 years ago when it was still open. If you were smart , you ordered your hamburger well done and boneless, if possible
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ive passed by that place for years.  Never stopped in.  Guess I never will now.  Also that intersection isnt hard to navigate even at night.
 
veale728
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Ive passed by that place for years.  Never stopped in.  Guess I never will now.  Also that intersection isnt hard to navigate even at night.


It is if you're tired and/or stupid:

Cawley told WPTV, "When I got to that corner I couldn't see the ground, I couldn't see the lines or anything. It was too dark. I normally never travel at night but I wanted to get close to Jacksonville and I was trying to put myself into a good position."

"I messed up. I should have stayed at the other fueling station. I couldn't see the lines. If you go on that corner you don't see the lines on the street," Cawley said.
 
