(CNN)   Human remains found in Joshua Tree. Cops say they still haven't found what they're looking for, but they will follow where the clues lead them   (cnn.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Human remains have been found at Joshua Tree National Park"

Well, surprise surprise. It could be anything from a Mormon miner to a simple murder dump.

JTree is really interesting and has a lot to offer but it is not easy to see the best of it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Am I buggin' you? I don't mean to bug ya."
  - Maggot to fresh corpse
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure the authorities will uncover all the facts, with or without you making jokes, submitter.
 
potierrh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: I'm sure the authorities will uncover all the facts, with or without you making jokes, submitter.


But will that happen before New Year's Day?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

potierrh: Jack Sabbath: I'm sure the authorities will uncover all the facts, with or without you making jokes, submitter.

But will that happen before New Year's Day?


Wrong album.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bits of Gram Parsons?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like they found Joshua.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: I'm sure the authorities will uncover all the facts, with or without you making jokes, submitter.


I'm not so sure. They won't be able to find their way because the streets have no name.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wad he wearing scuba gear?
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: potierrh: Jack Sabbath: I'm sure the authorities will uncover all the facts, with or without you making jokes, submitter.

But will that happen before New Year's Day?

Wrong album.


Now I feel numb.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should check with the mothers of the disappeared, they might know something.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess... Bono clapped his hands again?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puns... subby, you too?
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i bet they find a coachella lanyard around his/her neck. also look for a scooter with a dead battery nearby
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With or without you... r help.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunday, Bloody Sunday. Who's gonna ride their wild horses now?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Jack Sabbath: I'm sure the authorities will uncover all the facts, with or without you making jokes, submitter.

I'm not so sure. They won't be able to find their way because the streets have no name.


Well, they do move in mysterious ways.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

not it!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hanging on.   That's all that's left to hold on to.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Long lost hiker?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Aerial surveillance may help. I'm sure there are plane configured for that kind of thing.
 
