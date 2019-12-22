 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Common Dreams)   Australia is basically on fire. Not portions...the ENTIRE CONTINENT   (commondreams.org) divider line
34
    More: Scary, New South Wales, Firefighter, Australia, Government of Western Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australian reporter Saffron Howden, Such storms, fire  
•       •       •

628 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 1:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gott in Himmel.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Relax guys, what's the big deal if things get a little warmer? You only have to run your AC a little more. That's literally the only consequence of a warming planet, I've been told
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Guess someone forgot to rake it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty much happens all the time there. Yes, this year is especially bad with the drought. But it's not unheard of.
It's like OMG there's a really big tornado in Alabama.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: Pretty much happens all the time there. Yes, this year is especially bad with the drought. But it's not unheard of.
It's like OMG there's a really big tornado in Alabama.


It has never been this bad. I was talking with my dad about it last night (he lives in Australia). He thinks it's only going to get worse, and the extended national heatwave isn't helping much. My family back there are safe for now, but I'm worried as all hell about them right now
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

no1curr: optikeye: Pretty much happens all the time there. Yes, this year is especially bad with the drought. But it's not unheard of.
It's like OMG there's a really big tornado in Alabama.

It has never been this bad. I was talking with my dad about it last night (he lives in Australia). He thinks it's only going to get worse, and the extended national heatwave isn't helping much. My family back there are safe for now, but I'm worried as all hell about them right now


Oh..I agree. However, it's not a very long history of white people keeping records of such things.
If you check what 150 years or a bit more of data, there have been bits of extraordinary drought and fire.
It's kinda a thing there. I mean Australia is a bad choice for a 'canary in the coal mine' for climate change, it's always been the odd sock drawer of continents.
The wet seasons when white people occupied it in the 1700's might have actually been the outlier.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What to add?

Australian PM Scott Morrison is a poster boy for the principle that the people in a position to do anything about climate will not do it until its effects start to inconvenience them personally. (By then it will be far too late.)

What does he care that urban Australia is choking in smoke from forest fires, and may be every summer for years to come, when he can spend every Christmas getting roaring drunk with other wealthy Australians in Trumpistan---and look forward to a sinecure in a more temperate country as a reward for services rendered when he leaves public life?

When he returned, all Scott did was to repeat the new right-wing talking point that climate change is China's fault, not Australia's, and  there was no reason to cut short his two-week drinking spree in Hawaii on account of the alleged hysterics of urban greenies.

God help Australia.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everything else there exists for no other reason than to be deadly, so the continent felt left out
 
salsashark1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, this should have been up top sooner. I feel bad.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's full of pyromaniac birds.
 
grayshark3
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: Because it's full of pyromaniac birds.


That is very interesting, and terrifying
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Its been trying to tell us to gtfo for the last 150 years....we didnt listen so it said fine, lets see who can take the heat longer as it jumped into the bonfire
 
grayshark3
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

grayshark3: Sandelaphon: Because it's full of pyromaniac birds.

That is very interesting, and terrifying


Australian wildlife actively using fire to hunt and kill... jesusfarkingchrist. If the platypus learns to use tools we are farked
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A good friend of mine moved to Adelaide and a handful of years ago dry grass apparently just burst into flame and burned his garage down, with all of the kid's Christmas gift in it.  I think us friends allowed them to buy even MORE goodies than they had with a GoFundMe someone set up.

/They claim it was so hot during a drought that some long grass spontaneously ignited
//I don't think that's possible
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They must not be raking their leaves . Neglectful.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

grayshark3: Sandelaphon: Because it's full of pyromaniac birds.

That is very interesting, and terrifying


gifrific.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm just glad that Global Warming is a Chinese hoax because if it were real, these fires would be a huge problem.
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

optikeye: no1curr: optikeye: Pretty much happens all the time there. Yes, this year is especially bad with the drought. But it's not unheard of.
It's like OMG there's a really big tornado in Alabama.

It has never been this bad. I was talking with my dad about it last night (he lives in Australia). He thinks it's only going to get worse, and the extended national heatwave isn't helping much. My family back there are safe for now, but I'm worried as all hell about them right now

Oh..I agree. However, it's not a very long history of white people keeping records of such things.
If you check what 150 years or a bit more of data, there have been bits of extraordinary drought and fire.
It's kinda a thing there. I mean Australia is a bad choice for a 'canary in the coal mine' for climate change, it's always been the odd sock drawer of continents.
The wet seasons when white people occupied it in the 1700's might have actually been the outlier.


It's a real shame there are no other people down there we could turn to who might have a longer historical perspective on such things.
 
bud jones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
obviously, the people of australia are going to need the cheap electricity to power their air conditioners and swampies that only coal can provide. and we know they will get right on with digging up and burning more coal to help with this situation.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There're gonna get a White Christmas. It'll just be ash instead of snow.
 
jst3p
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fires the size of Kansas...

Can we start a gofundme to get one of these for Kansas?
 
jst3p
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rev.love_revolver: 's a real shame there are no other people down there we could turn to who might have a longer historical perspective on such things.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"You can't be serious."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rakes are obviously not working

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crazydave023
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is bad! Not bad good or good bad. Not haha that's cute or awkward bad. This is bad bad. Hopefully together we can try to tackle the greatest challenge civilization and humanity had ever faced together.

'We shall overcome'
      Martin Luther King


Sane/Rational Dave 2020
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wrote this last year.

Nothing's gotten better.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And by "Not portions...the ENTIRE CONTINENT", we mean, like half a percent.
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even by Australian standards the fires are extensive. It has not been pleasant in the Blue Mts atm :(
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Rakes are obviously not working

[Fark user image 425x425]


But... but nature abhors a vacuum.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hose down everything that's flammable. Problem solved. Now where's my Nobel?
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: And by "Not portions...the ENTIRE CONTINENT", we mean, like half a percent.


But what percentage of the INHABITABLE PORTION is it?

https://www.theguardian.com/australia​-​news/2019/dec/18/too-hot-for-humans-fi​rst-nations-people-fear-becoming-austr​alias-first-climate-refugees
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was under the impression it was a sub-continent.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report