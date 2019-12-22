 Skip to content
(Guardian) Help I am enslaved in a headline factory, forced to submit stories against my will
    Prison, Peter Humphrey, Florence Widdicombe, Florence's father, Sunday Times, foreign prisoners, charity Christmas cards  
429 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 11:06 PM



cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those who've been paid-walled

https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/22/t​e​sco-halts-production-of-christmas-card​s-after-girl-finds-plea-from-prisoner-​in-china
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: For those who've been paid-walled

https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/22/te​sco-halts-production-of-christmas-card​s-after-girl-finds-plea-from-prisoner-​in-china


Guardian has a paywall now?  Works fine for me.

Florence Widdicombe, aged six, from Tooting, south London, opened a box of charity Christmas cards from the supermarket and discovered a plea for help inside one of them.
The message read: "We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qinqpu prison China. Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organization."
It also urged the reader of the message to contact Peter Humphrey, a former journalist who spent 23 months imprisoned at the same Qingpu prison. Florence's father, Ben Widdicombe, contacted Humphrey, who took the story to the Sunday Times.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: cman: For those who've been paid-walled

https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/22/te​sco-halts-production-of-christmas-card​s-after-girl-finds-plea-from-prisoner-​in-china

Guardian has a paywall now?  Works fine for me.

Paywall is the wrong terminology. It's "Hand over your private details by creating an account with us" kind of message that I am getting.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We've investigated ourselves and found no wrongdoing.  Everything's fine, move along."
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty much the only people who defend China now are those getting paid for it and those too stupid or insignificant to get paid for it. It's not like slave labor and other massive human rights abuses haven't been known to be a fundamental part of the PRC for decades.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fusillade762
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Would it have killed them to show a picture of the note?
 
Victoly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
revres duolc naecOlatigiD a ni deppart m'I ,pleH

ereh fo tuo em teG \
 
Report