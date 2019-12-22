 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Banksy does his own take on the Nativity in of all places, Bethlehem   (apnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Israel, Palestinian National Authority, Gaza Strip, West Bank, Palestinian territories, Second Intifada, Palestine Liberation Organization, Hamas  
•       •       •

1228 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 9:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pennsylvania or Georgia?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now who could passably be offended by that.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.  It's tiny.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Very good. That's some real art. People talk a lot of shiat about Banksy but work like this makes all the diamond encrusted skulls and fake Leonardos of the "serious" art world look irrelevant.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stuffy: Now who could passably be offended by that.


People who empty collection plates.
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Could be painted by anyone.
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, if there's one thing that Jews and Muslims will listen to, it's Christianity
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ooooh, edgy.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness: Well, if there's one thing that Jews and Muslims will listen to, it's Christianity


Bravo!
 
Brooksider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes it is nice enough, but it's no Piss Christ, that was real art!
 
ayrlander [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

poison_amy: Oh.  It's tiny.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All he needs is gold and myrrh.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Pennsylvania or Georgia?


Bullet hole, so I'd say PA. Southside.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe palistinians should stop blowing themselves up at Israeli cafes?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report