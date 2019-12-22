 Skip to content
(Click2Houston)   Man shoots barber multiple times after expressing dissatisfaction over his son's haircut. Police have already cut to the chase   (click2houston.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you see the haircut?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Did you see the haircut?
[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Hairlarious. They'll shave some time off.
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fortunately it'll grow back.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If there are only two barbers in town, do you go to the one with the good haircut or the crappy haircut?
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bslim: Fortunately it'll grow back.


That's probably what the barber said that got him shot.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
See?  Karen needing to speak to your manager isn't all that horrifying now.
 
LewDux
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
