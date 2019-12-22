 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN's news of the decade quiz by category. Test your knowledge of the decade and see which parts you did and didn't sleep through   (cnn.com) divider line
9
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did pretty well on the news and business quizzes
US News: 11/12
World News: 10/12
Business: 10/12

Entertainment and culture: 5/12

Didn't even attempt the sports one.  XD
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
9/12 for entertainment and culture
11/12 for the rest.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same as you guys: I'm good with that
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12/12, I spend way too much time on Fark, evidently.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, I made a complete tit of myself on Fark recently (and not for the first time, obvs) when I had a go at another Farker for something that turns out was down to the Millennials to Snake People Chrome extension, but I will always enjoy a puerile giggle at stuff like this.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have an issue with question 5 on the World News quiz.

5 of 12
On November 8, 2013, Super Typhoon Haiyan hit the eastern seaboard of the Philippines killing more than ___________ people.

Options being 3,000, 4,000, 5,000 or 6,000.

And 3,000 is the logical one to go for; if it killed more than any of the other options, it also killed more than 3,000.

/I really do expect more rigorous standards for online quizzes designed to kill 5 minutes of your time.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fake news.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
12 US
12 world
9 entertainment
9 biz/tech
8 sports
11 culture
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
10/12 on each of the first five
8/12 on the last (culture) one...shrug

About what I expected
 
Report