(Chicago Trib)   Legal weed is just 10 days away. Here is everything you need to know about buying the narcotics in Illinois on January 1st   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Medical cannabis, marijuana dispensaries, Dispensary, Cannabis, recreational sales, Marijuana flower, Recreational drug use  
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just up in Central IL and the aroma from grow facilities was pretty intense in certain places.

Hopefully the tax $ generated actually helps, but if history is any indication, it'll get sucked into the general fund and wasted on useless crap.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I was just up in Central IL and the aroma from grow facilities was pretty intense in certain places.

Hopefully the tax $ generated actually helps, but if history is any indication, it'll get sucked into the general fund and wasted on useless crap.


This is Illinois. The next 5 years of projected tax revenue from this has probably already been spent.
They're never ahead of the game. They're always chasing.
 
veale728
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Marijuana is not a narcotic.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.


nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So I can buy opioids in Illinois in a few days?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...


Damn. Alcohol fits the definition.

/ I ubiquitoushope for online sales and pickup
//hate lines
 
covfefe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...


So ice cream is a narcotic.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sales taxes between 10-25%, they might actually knock out the black market.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nocrash: abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...

Damn. Alcohol fits the definition.

/ I ubiquitoushope for online sales and pickup
//hate lines


I hope for online sales... and somehow the rapid slashy typing feature got turned on with this phone.

Dufour Roy grid d sh ugh u ok.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...


Definition of that has been fiddled with left, right, and sideways as the years go on, it used to be substantially more specific and refer to mostly opiates and a few other things that had serious depressive/sleep inducing properties.  Someone's probably not up on the current metric I guess - but even then there's not really any 'official' commonly held standard of what a narcotic is or is not.  Different countries will call different things narcotics or not, it's a word sort of like 'natural.'  Has a general meaning that often gets used, but there's no real unity on what it can or cannot be world-wide.  Even country-wide in some cases.

/prefer the old definition myself
//as "narcotic" as it stands is just another word for recreational shiat
///we didn't really need another word for that, and we lost a word for a specific class of drugs with certain common properties, but governments gotta have scary buzz words so here we are
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...


It's from the Greek "narcosis," which is sleep-inducing agents (sopophorics). This means opiates in the traditional definition.

Stop it with your street slang calling marijuana a "narcotic."
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...


I see I Farkied you appropriately.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Hopefully the tax $ generated actually helps


Oh, hell no it won't. Now that possession is legal it will be people able to buy high-quality stuff on the black market and avoid the outrageous prices and taxes on the packaged stuff at dispensaries.

Everyone who has a weed connection right now will keep that weed connection. The number of squares that want to go to a dispensary will do that for a quarter ounce once or twice a year, but it's not going to be rolling in the money as claimed. Look at how California has worked out for an idea of what will happen.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

covfefe: abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...

So ice cream is a narcotic.


I dunno. Cookies & Cream with some chocolate sauce is pretty damn good so...maybe.
 
veale728
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...


So caffeine is a narcotic too, by that definition.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: markie_farkie: Hopefully the tax $ generated actually helps

Oh, hell no it won't. Now that possession is legal it will be people able to buy high-quality stuff on the black market and avoid the outrageous prices and taxes on the packaged stuff at dispensaries.

Everyone who has a weed connection right now will keep that weed connection. The number of squares that want to go to a dispensary will do that for a quarter ounce once or twice a year, but it's not going to be rolling in the money as claimed. Look at how California has worked out for an idea of what will happen.


They said that about Washington, and now people prefer the dispensaries. You know what exactly what you're getting, how strong it is, where it was grown, etc. Everyone was talking about how expensive it was gonna be, and that turned out to be as cheap or cheaper than the black market stuff.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So sad. Now everyone in Illinois are not only going to die, but burn in hell as well.  This is exactly what happened to Colorado and why no one has heard from anyone there since they legalized the demon weed. It just disappeared!

Prayers sent.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.


Obviously, you've been injecting too many marijuanas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phrawgh: So sad. Now everyone in Illinois are not only going to die, but burn in hell as well.  This is exactly what happened to Colorado and why no one has heard from anyone there since they legalized the demon weed. It just disappeared!

Prayers sent.


To say nothing of the entire nation of Canada, eh?
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...



No, its not a narcotic.

The term narcotic (/nɑːrˈkɒtɪk/, from ancient Greek ναρκῶ narkō, "to make numb") originally referred medically to any psychoactive compound with sleep-inducing properties. In the United States, it has since become associated with opiates and opioids, commonly morphine and heroin, as well as derivatives of many of the compounds found within raw opium latex.
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: covfefe: abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...

So ice cream is a narcotic.

I dunno. Cookies & Cream with some chocolate sauce is pretty damn good so...maybe.


The rocky road of addiction. I hope Jesus scoops you up and sprinkles you with salvation.

/Mint chocolate chip for me please.
//Better than crack
///Does crack have chocolate chips?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To anyone who says "Look at California!", I would reply "Look at Washington, Colorado, and Oregon!".  CA is farked up in a lot of ways, not just on weed.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.


You got in under "the law days it is"

When I was a kid it was Table 4.

But the law says a lot of shiat.

We know better now.


So. Like how many can i legally inject now?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: To anyone who says "Look at California!", I would reply "Look at Washington, Colorado, and Oregon!".  CA is farked up in a lot of ways, not just on weed.


This. I'm in Washington, and it's worked out nicely here.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

covfefe: abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...

So ice cream is a narcotic.


So does coffee.

YOU WILL ONLY TAKE THAT AWAY FROM MY COLD, DEAD HANDS.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pxlboy: They said that about Washington, and now people prefer the dispensaries


This is Illinois. We will fark it up.

To start with, medical cannabis was limited to one dispensary for every state police district. That's 16 dispensaries that were allowed for the entire state.

Now, recreational cannabis has local municipalities creating all kinds of restrictions or even entire bans. So we've got locations that are closing out opportunity for businesses (and forgoing sales tax revenue), and that means less competition to get prices down to being reasonable.

We will see how it goes, but the opening of the market isn't looking good.
 
Number 216
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Something for all of Farks Cannabaveats

Fark user imageView Full Size


Soon they'll all have to find another boogeyman (though I do doubt the Alex Jones of pot propaganda will never move on)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...


An alkaloid = any of a class of nitrogenous organic compounds of plant origin which have pronounced physiological actions on humans. They include many drugs (morphine, quinine) and poisons (atropine, strychnine).

Fark user imageView Full Size



Just because nicotine, caffeine, and quinine are sold over the counter, as is Imodium, doesn't make them any less powerful narcotics.

By the first definition, a plate of mom's meatloaf and mashed potatoes could be classed as a dangerous drug.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: markie_farkie: Hopefully the tax $ generated actually helps

Oh, hell no it won't. Now that possession is legal it will be people able to buy high-quality stuff on the black market and avoid the outrageous prices and taxes on the packaged stuff at dispensaries.

Everyone who has a weed connection right now will keep that weed connection. The number of squares that want to go to a dispensary will do that for a quarter ounce once or twice a year, but it's not going to be rolling in the money as claimed. Look at how California has worked out for an idea of what will happen.


How about Colorado, Nevada or Massachusetts. Every dispensary I've been in in each of those states has been non-stop revolving door of people. Except for one, in Gunnison CO, and the weed was shiat.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good luck, Becky!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: covfefe: abhorrent1: veale728: Marijuana is not a narcotic.

nar·cot·ic
noun: narcotic; plural noun: narcotics

A drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.

Hmm...

So ice cream is a narcotic.

I dunno. Cookies & Cream with some chocolate sauce is pretty damn good so...maybe.


Do you vape it after you cover it in chocolate sauce?  How does that work?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only.
 
