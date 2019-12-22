 Skip to content
(Wikipedia) Happy Hanukah, Jewish Farkers. Subby is in Tel Aviv
35
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FWIW, I put an exclamation point after "Farkers."

growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank you and same to you.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

It doesn't look like a major award.

It doesn't look like a major award.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And on this day, I always watch the last episode of B5 season two.

CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You're missing a few candles. Are you running low on supplies or something?

You're missing a few candles. Are you running low on supplies or something?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CipollinaFan: bostonguy: FWIW, I put an exclamation point after "Farkers."

First day of Hanukah, you light only one candle on the bottom row. One more candle during each of the eight days.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chag Sameach!
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Snapper Carr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chanukah Honey (Santa Baby Parody) - Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen and Dan Gregor
Youtube 7U0k_vHxc2k
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Menorahsaurus Rex

TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I'm guessing he was too cheap to buy the full set.

I'm guessing he was too cheap to buy the full set.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Honnikas over
 
squidloe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Same to you, subby.

Enjoy
 
hlehmann
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

My in-laws are of the Jewish persuasion, so I've got brisket braising and soon I'll start making the mass quantities of latkas. My family, however, has members that don't eat beef, so I'll be serving a spiral cut ham as well.  Eat what you want, or don't, I don't care, but I love cranking out food during this season.
 
green_chile_cheeseburger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby, how long will you be there?  I was in the Jerusalem Marketplace last weekend, and we could maybe have made an impromptu Jew-Fark party.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jewish people must have nerves of steel.  I can't even imagine eight nights in a row of harmonica music.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not Jewish, often mistaken for one, Chappy Chanukah.
Seth Meyers knows what I'm talking about.
 
hershy799
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hanukkah anti-miracle: Wife getting a NASTY stomach bug, forcing postponement of a latke feast.

Silver lining: 8 days, so we'll get latkes in at some point.

/Applesauce
//Sour cream is for heathens
///Too bad slashies don't come in 8s
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hershy799: Hanukkah anti-miracle: Wife getting a NASTY stomach bug, forcing postponement of a latke feast.

Silver lining: 8 days, so we'll get latkes in at some point.

/Applesauce
//Sour cream is for heathens
///Too bad slashies don't come in 8s


Ugh, you can't have any of your own? There has to be a deli around, maybe?
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

He's trying to combine Hanukkah with Advent.

He's trying to combine Hanukkah with Advent.
 
hershy799
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: bostonguy: FWIW, I put an exclamation point after "Farkers."

Assuming this was a joke, as the explanation was already taken care of...

CSB: Some rabbi was driving around town a few years ago going into businesses to give candy baskets (and hope for a donation in return).
His car had a lit menorah (it was like the 5th day of Hanukkah). He goes into my wife's aunt's employer, and she says "you have a light out". He then goes on to explain the whole spiel about lighting X+1 candles for X nights, and she says "no no no, I am Jewish. I know what day of Hanukkah it is. One of your lights is actually out."
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

That would have played in the Catskills.

Assuming this was a joke, as the explanation was already taken care of...

CSB: Some rabbi was driving around town a few years ago going into businesses to give candy baskets (and hope for a donation in return).
His car had a lit menorah (it was like the 5th day of Hanukkah). He goes into my wife's aunt's employer, and she says "you have a light out". He then goes on to explain the whole spiel about lighting X+1 candles for X nights, and she says "no no no, I am Jewish. I know what day of Hanukkah it is. One of your lights is actually out."


That would have played in the Catskills.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HAPPY CHAKAKHAN!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

My in-laws are of the Jewish persuasion, so I've got brisket braising and soon I'll start making the mass quantities of latkas. My family, however, has members that don't eat beef, so I'll be serving a spiral cut ham as well.  Eat what you want, or don't, I don't care, but I love cranking out food during this season.


Hope they're not Orthodox Jews, unless you never cooked pork or anything with dairy in the pan the brisket is in ;-)

/What an odd thing for a religion to worry about
 
GRCooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just goes to show how far an ancient dude will go to cover up being monumentally bad at estimating oil burn rates.
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I haven't celebrated in years but if I remember correctly the box of Hanukah candles came with exactly the amount to complete the holiday.   I always thought that was cutting it close.  As it were.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Happy Hannukah and Channukah to those concerned!
 
hershy799
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ugh, you can't have any of your own? There has to be a deli around, maybe?

Silver lining: 8 days, so we'll get latkes in at some point.

/Applesauce
//Sour cream is for heathens
///Too bad slashies don't come in 8s

Ugh, you can't have any of your own? There has to be a deli around, maybe?


Well, we were going to have family over...
And if I ate latkes while my wife couldn't... that's just rude. Plus the smell would probably make her hurl right now.
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

No kidding 'uh...it's a miracle!' probably started a lot of religious traditions. Virgin birth my ass.


No kidding 'uh...it's a miracle!' probably started a lot of religious traditions. Virgin birth my ass.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hershy799: Some rabbi was driving around town a few years ago...His car had a lit menorah

I used to pass through and Orthodox-heavy neighborhood on my commute. Every year I looked forward to the fleet of big-ass Dodge Ram pickups with giant menorahs parked by one synagogue.

/ I think the Dodge dealer was a member
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chappy Channukkah, everyone.
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abox: GRCooper: Just goes to show how far an ancient dude will go to cover up being monumentally bad at estimating oil burn rates.

No kidding 'uh...it's a miracle!' probably started a lot of religious traditions. Virgin birth my ass.


Congrats, you've entered this thread to try to shiat on two religious traditions.

I actually feel sorry for you. You must have a lot of sadness in your life that causes you to decide to spend your time doing shiat like this.

Maybe find a Church, a Temple, a Mosque - something - and talk to someone who can help you.
 
Victoly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wrong kind of harp


Wrong kind of harp

edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Report