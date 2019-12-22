 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Captain Picard proves his point   (krtv.com) divider line
25
    More: Asinine, driver hit, Missoula Police Department, Surgery, light poles, MISSOULA, nearby hospital, driver, police  
•       •       •

1073 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 3:35 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
the one and only murph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice one Subby. Took me a second to get that one
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Green this right now.
 
the one and only murph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Green this right now.


Second the motion
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bravo, subby
 
potierrh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those Kardashians are always up to trouble.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a row?
 
ThereAre4Lights
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

the one and only murph: Nice one Subby. Took me a second to get that one


It's taking more seconds for me to get it.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

the one and only murph: Nice one Subby. Took me a second to get that one


Slow on the take eh gov? I won't insult you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Love a good Star Wars reference.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: the one and only murph: Nice one Subby. Took me a second to get that one

It's taking more seconds for me to get it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


How many lights do you see?
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Love a good Star Wars reference.


HARRY POTTER, you hippopotamic landmass.
 
FarkingStan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Love a good Star Wars reference.


Amelia Earhart did not see that coming. But to be fair, you wouldn't either if you had to hide in that attic as long as she did.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Love a good Star Wars reference.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


"Indeed." -- Doctor Who
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ThereAre4Lights: Good.


Username checks out.
 
jman144
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WyDave: Weatherkiss: Love a good Star Wars reference.

HARRY POTTER, you hippopotamic landmass.


Inconceivable.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't see anything in the article that has anything to do with the five lights in front of Captain Picard.
 
the one and only murph [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ThereAre4Lights: Good.


Taking a stab at who subby might have been on this gem
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Weatherkiss: Love a good Star Wars reference.

[i.imgur.com image 576x483]

"Indeed." -- Doctor Who


I wish I could "funny" this more than once.  Was already funny, then you threw in the Teal'c reference.  Very nice touch.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

"There! Are! Faaaaaaaaaaake lights!"
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Actually, now there are no lights...
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There are 4 dots.

Fark user image

/still don't know what they're for
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There *were* four lights.
 
bd1709h9t
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Demetrius: There are 4 dots.

[Fark user image 454x82]

/still don't know what they're for


Former Olympia Beer fan ?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report