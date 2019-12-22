 Skip to content
(Click2Houston)   183 years later, and the Battle of the Alamo still goes on. Now its between Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Land Commissioner George P. Bush   (click2houston.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So putting up a statue of a losing war general in a Southern state is just plain unacceptable?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wait until they hear about the plans to redesign the basement
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: So putting up a statue of a losing war general in a Southern state is just plain unacceptable?


you'd figure they'd support a leader who was fighting against illegal immigrants
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What would be appropriate? A monument to all the people that were condemned to slavery by the Texican victory over the abolitionist Mexican patriot, Santa Ana.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guys, he deployed to A-Stan in Operation PowerPoint. Show some goddamn respect.

Is there literally nothing else of importance going on in that f*cked up State? Any chemical plants you might want to inspect?
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The real Battle of the Alamo. You just know these two women hated each other.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But are they gonna shore up the basement while they are at it?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish that guy would stick to talking sports.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
let them fight dot gif
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The following day, Bush said the claims were an "outright lie" and "flat out racist," on Twitter. He questioned whether his Mexican heritage played a role in the accusation he would support a Mexican dictator.

In response, Dan Patrick said that Bush was a liar whose "pants are, dare I say, en fuego."
 
casual disregard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The following day, Bush said the claims were an "outright lie" and "flat out racist," on Twitter. He questioned whether his Mexican heritage played a role in the accusation he would support a Mexican dictator.

In response, Dan Patrick said that Bush was a liar whose "pants are, dare I say, en fuego."


I know the Mexican language!

lo siento
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You mean where they bravely fought to preserve slavery?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is this where I have to remind everyone that Santa Anna murdered 500 disarmed prisoners who had surrendered at Golead?  He wasnt a nice guy either.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many george bushs do we got in this country anyhow?!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: wait until they hear about the plans to redesign the basement


That's where the new ice cream shop is going..  "Whatever you want.....a la mo!"
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bet the bastards are even thinking of exhuming John Wayne and Richard Widmark's  bodies from there and moving them. Is nothing sacred?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The following day, Bush said the claims were an "outright lie" and "flat out racist," on Twitter. He questioned whether his Mexican heritage played a role in the accusation he would support a Mexican dictator.

In response, Dan Patrick said that Bush was a liar whose "pants are, dare I say, en fuego."


Knowing dan patrick, I assume he tweeted a bible verse about dark skin being a mark of shame or something.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wejash: What would be appropriate? A monument to all the people that were condemned to slavery by the Texican victory over the abolitionist Mexican patriot, Santa Ana.


The Texas war of independence truly is a both sides are bad situation. The Texians were slave owning assholes. And Santa Ana was a power mad dictator. Texas wasn't the only state to rebel against him when tried to accrue all the power of the Mexican government to himself. Two other states also rebelled. Texas was just the only one that managed to stay independent.

/Native Texan
//No, we weren't taught about the other rebellions in school
///But not all of us end up as brainwashed idiots
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Alamo Master Plan isn't a terrible idea at first glance.  The area needs revamping and to create some distance from the commercial spaces right on top of the mission site.

But, any interpretive changes to the site are going to bring the crazies out of the woodwork.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know, if you think about it..... without Santa Anna....there might not have been a Battle of the Alamo and Texas might still be part of Mexico. So, maybe Santa Anna deserves a statue (if, for no other reason than, it might piss a whole bunch of REAL MURICANS™).
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Is this where I have to remind everyone that Santa Anna murdered 500 disarmed prisoners who had surrendered at Golead?  He wasnt a nice guy either.


It is my understanding that we prefer war heros that weren't captured or something offensive in that general area. I do not actually remember the quote and I cannot be bothered to look it up....
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dsmith42: wejash: What would be appropriate? A monument to all the people that were condemned to slavery by the Texican victory over the abolitionist Mexican patriot, Santa Ana.

The Texas war of independence truly is a both sides are bad situation. The Texians were slave owning assholes. And Santa Ana was a power mad dictator. Texas wasn't the only state to rebel against him when tried to accrue all the power of the Mexican government to himself. Two other states also rebelled. Texas was just the only one that managed to stay independent.

/Native Texan
//No, we weren't taught about the other rebellions in school
///But not all of us end up as brainwashed idiots


Santa Ana is a town

Santa Anna was the Mexican general and statesman.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What they should really do is put in a monument to Chief O'Brien and Dr. Julian Bashir.
 
Report