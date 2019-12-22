 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 19 Tyler)   "Baby Yoda uses a car seat, be safe he will"   (cbs19.tv) divider line
10
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 2:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Be sure to drive safely while you're reading this distracting electronic sign.

I think The Mandalorian is better than Lucifer and Supernatural and I love those but don't over saturate us with Baby Yoda.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Saw this in Austin yesterday. I wonder how many accidents happened as people suddenly slowed down and pulled out their cellphones to take pictures.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fix stupid, one cannot.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: Be sure to drive safely while you're reading this distracting electronic sign.

I think The Mandalorian is better than Lucifer and Supernatural and I love those but don't over saturate us with Baby Yoda.


The show hasn't over saturated us, the fans have.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Saw these yesterday driving down for a family Christmas gathering.  Got a kick out of them.  Already had my seatbelt on....
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I get it, it's cute, you love cute, but the next person that mentions baby y\Yoda is getting an MOC Yoda shoved up their ass sideways.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I immediately thought of a brutal bounty hunter carefully strapping Baby Yoda into a safety seat in his stripped-down spaceship...what an image.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I get it, it's cute, you love cute, but the next person that mentions baby y\Yoda is getting an MOC Yoda shoved up their ass sideways.


And they said Fark wasn't my personal erotica site.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The rise of safe driver to end the streak, Baby Yoda uses a car seat. Be safe he will.

I get the references, but if I saw this sign, I'd still think it was either malfunctioning or the person who wrote the message was having a stroke.
 
stevecore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: Be sure to drive safely while you're reading this distracting electronic sign.

I think The Mandalorian is better than Lucifer and Supernatural and I love those but don't over saturate us with Baby Yoda.


The show is a mandalorian going about his day and throwing in baby yoda when shiat gets boring. Since the first episode, it's been bland as hell. I wish I could land an acting job where my role is "be monotoned and show no emotion. Also you're always gonna wear a helmet so don't worry about actually acting".  I think Favereu is great at what he does, but he's dropping the ball.  What is the point of the show?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report