 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Turns out the green ooze leaking on to a Detroit freeway is a cancer causing chemical called hexavalent chromium which is harmful to the respiratory system, kidneys, liver, skin and eyes. Someone call Erin Brockovich, fast   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Occupational safety and health, Great Lakes, Lake, Environmentalism, Michigan, Macomb County, Michigan, Twitter  
•       •       •

137 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 11:35 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to have governmental departments that monitored the environment and heavily fined companies that dumped their toxic shiat onto our fellow citizens.

Good times.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Because this is how you get Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We used to have governmental departments that monitored the environment and heavily fined companies that dumped their toxic shiat onto our fellow citizens.

Good times.


Wonder what happened to that. Didn't some godless commie lib set that up?

/yes I know who signed the bill
//no he didn't do any of the work
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We used to have governmental departments that monitored the environment and heavily fined companies that dumped their toxic shiat onto our fellow citizens.

Good times.


This business was shut down by them. The building is just sitting there with a flooded basement full of this shiat.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seen nearby:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: We used to have governmental departments that monitored the environment and heavily fined companies that dumped their toxic shiat onto our fellow citizens.

Good times.

This business was shut down by them. The building is just sitting there with a flooded basement full of this shiat.


That's not how a EPA shutdown works, unless you are this man.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump's EPA declaring it harmless in 3... 2... 1...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We used to have governmental departments that monitored the environment and heavily fined companies that dumped their toxic shiat onto our fellow citizens.

Good times.


"There are too many regulations. Look at all these regulations"
Fark user imageView Full Size
Narrator: The papers were all blank
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report