 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Quad City Times)   The stench was like an outhouse fire ♩ ♪ ♫ ♬ That's had started with burning tires ♩ ♪ ♫ ♬ But they've cleared the road to let you pass ♩ ♪ ♫ ♬ And though the road still smells like ass ♪ ♫ ♬ Roll up your windows if you drive through ♩ ♪ ♫ ♬ Moline   (qctimes.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick, Police, Transport, Basketball, Olfaction, Odor, little piggy, London, Smell  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2019 at 1:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to stop--it was a gut reaction...a highway crew was casing the scene, on that cold night (teeth were surely chitterling). My innard thoughts turned to everything that entrails driving safely through this steaming, visceral montage.
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's how I remember Moline.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have taken the Rock Island Line.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTH are "hog entrails - intestines and inner organs" used for?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kick The Chair: WTH are "hog entrails - intestines and inner organs" used for?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like I don't like I don't like - Moline.

/Clapton solo
 
Robinfro
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: WTH are "hog entrails - intestines and inner organs" used for?


It's slurried and separated into base proteins and fats and used for dog/cat/fish/reptile food.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Kick The Chair: WTH are "hog entrails - intestines and inner organs" used for?

It's slurried and separated into base proteins and fats and used for dog/cat/fish/reptile food.


pussy party in Peoria
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: WTH are "hog entrails - intestines and inner organs" used for?


This was exactly my initial reaction.  Thanks to the Farkers above who have shed some light on this.  On the other hand...  every time I pass a truck on the interstate, I'm going to be wondering, "Is that truck full of pig organs...?"
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: WTH are "hog entrails - intestines and inner organs" used for?


You know that line about not watching sausage being made?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: WTH are "hog entrails - intestines and inner organs" used for?


Chitlins'
You haven't missed anything.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good thing we stocked up...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Good thing we stocked up...

[Fark user image 400x399]


Boneless, for NOW...
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What song is Subby referencing? Don't tell me it's Dolly Parton's Jolene
/Imma gonna dry heave now
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report