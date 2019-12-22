 Skip to content
(Five Thirty-Eight)   Yeah, cushy new dorms and more administrators are driving college tuition (and thus student debt) up, but they're drops in the bucket compared to the fact that state spending on college hasn't kept up with inflation   (fivethirtyeight.com) divider line
    University, College, College tuition, Pennsylvania's state government, Education finance, state funding, public institutions, Education  
JoePip [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2016 was such an innocent time.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet if we cut taxes more that will fund schools!
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kept up with inflation?  They slashed it like a MFer decades ago.  That's the plan, make bank off of the loans and keep you enslaved
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not to mention the giant, disgusting professional college sports cathedrals and programs
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The gateway to the upper class the middle class being able to support yourself (?) lies in higher education. As more people clamor to enroll, and demand increases, price increases. Basic economics.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have so missed the gravy train by avoiding military service and college loans.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was always a dumb argument to blame tuition hikes on fancy new dorms, since dorms are mostly covered by separate room and board costs.

Administrative bloat is also hard to blame, because that bloat tends to appear as universities become big and vast, like the administrative bloat of large corporations.  On a per-student basis it's not that much.

The main culprit at public schools has always been cuts in subsidies, which has been politically possible because private school tuition has been skyrocketing.  Legislators can point at $40K private tuition and ask why the public college can't afford to rise from $10K to $15K.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Illinois is a great example of this. Education (K-12 and university) used to be the #1 budget item. Now it's down to 4th or 5th with pensions and prisons in the top two spots. It's to the point that foreign students are aggressively courted because they pay full-rate out-of-state tuition ($50,000 annually for University of Illinois!) and it drives Illinois students to out-of-state schools for better deals.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I went to a pretty conservative state school, where the student body is overwhelmingly Republican. The same people who benefitted from dirt cheap taxpayer subsidized (i.e. socialist) tuition back in the late 80s and early 90s have closed the door behind them because they see no reason why their hard earned money should go to help some kid they've never even met. It's infuriating.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah, that explains the lower tuition at private universities.

Hey! I managed to get that out with a straight face.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Many universities have been leaning pretty hard on international students' tuition money to help shore up the balance. Unfortunately, increasingly hostile US policies towards immigration have made that a less reliable source of funding.

I didn't have my contract renewed last year because the university I was teaching at was too underenrolled to fund my position, in large part because its once-healthy international exchange program had been shot in the head by current conservative policies.

When public universities really started getting farked by Republicans in the 2000s, my graduate school (UW-Madison) didn't feel the pinch as much as most others in the Big 10, because Wisconsin Republicans have always been vile shiatbags who hate public education, and hadn't funded the university system well in decades.

/$20 for anyone who shiats on Steve Nass' desk
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know what else drives up tuition costs? The ease with which any idiot studying any idiot subject can get a student loan.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xcott: It was always a dumb argument to blame tuition hikes on fancy new dorms, since dorms are mostly covered by separate room and board costs.

Administrative bloat is also hard to blame, because that bloat tends to appear as universities become big and vast, like the administrative bloat of large corporations.  On a per-student basis it's not that much.

The main culprit at public schools has always been cuts in subsidies, which has been politically possible because private school tuition has been skyrocketing.  Legislators can point at $40K private tuition and ask why the public college can't afford to rise from $10K to $15K.


It's not just the dorms, the facilities across the board are much nicer. If you visit a public university in another country you would be amazed at the differences, I've seen community colleges in the US with nicer buildings than PhD-granting public institutions in first-rate industrialized countries.

And it's not just the facilities, it's the "soft" amenities. That's where all the "administrators" go. That's a catch-all category for all the stuff universities do that they didn't used to do to attract students.

But people point out dorms because it's a much easier way to point out the differences. A few decades ago you were lucky to get window air conditioners in dorms. Dorms were made of concrete blocks, they were dreary, decades old and the cafeteria food was terrible. You had to walk down the hall to use the shower or even take a shiat. Today it's like living in a hotel and the food is actually good.
 
cefm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Inflation is part. But even more is the PER-STUDENT spending. The public university systems massively increased enrollment but didn't keep the per student spending rate. Could have kept public college cheap by making it more selective. It's that way in many other countries - highly competitive to get public education and private universities are for the rich dummies.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well no one seems to be mentioning the increase in tuition also seemed to correspond with the increase in Pell Grants and other gov financial aid. When colleges saw kids getting these grants, they raised their prices. Expect something similar if a universal income is ever implemented. "Everyone's getting an extra $1,000 a year from the gov? Awesome, raise the prices!" You might make more but your purchasing power won't change and will probably drop because all the stores will raise prices.
 
dwrash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Most people that get into college shouldnt.  Its caused tuition to rise.. degree inflation to be a reality and it has let public schools of the hook for their failure. (The 13th grade is real.. and you pay it via college tuition rates).  A degree doesnt really mean anything anymore... most people know you didnt earn it or deserve it.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is so true. I work for a state university. About seven years ago, we were told that we were no longer "state supported" but "state assisted." And they want our faculty to get grants to make up the difference, but they don't provide enough faculty positions for the faculty to have release time to get grants or do the work the grants are for. They create new, highly paid vice-chancellor positions every semester, and admit more and more students, but they add no middle- or lower-administrative positions to deal with the increased numbers. It's insane and unsustainable. But at least the sports teams have plenty of funding.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Left out the cost of bribes.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was just talking about a similar topic with a friend of mine about tuition.
I personally think if you want to become a Doctor, Dentist, Nurse ect - Actual medical field jobs.  (not fake magic based medicine like Naturopath, Chiropractor, Chinese Medicine, rikki) we should go about doing it the same way the Military does it.
Oh, you want to be a Surgeon?? Sure, we'll pay for everything but for every year of school we pay for you will be placed in this rural town for same amount of years you went to school for, no you dont get a choice.
If you break the contract by leaving early you must pay back all school loans at 29.9% interest.
Bankruptcy discharge of school loans not allowed to be declared for 10 years after graduation like current law on OSAP loans.
I'm sure there are many people who'd like to become something but never go to school becuase they cant afford it.
Probably fix the Dr. shortage also.   Ya it will suck for the first decade but once you're done, the next crop will be ready to move into your rural town and you can move to Toronto like all the other Dr.s.
 
