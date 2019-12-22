 Skip to content
(Globe and Mail)   Leading Canadian marijuana producer halts project to build large facility in economically troubled Alberta town in a move that is in no way related to weaker than expected sales of legal pot   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You mean the weaker-than-expected sales that are a direct result of fewer-than-expected retail stores, subby?

https://www.fool.com/investing/2019/1​1​/20/blame-it-on-ontario-why-1-province​-is-the-main-cul.aspx
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Liberals, I love ya, but you really don't understand economics.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Destructor: Liberals, I love ya, but you really don't understand economics.


Neither do most conservatives, thanks to Fox News et al.  But the ones writing that crap certainly do.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But what does this have to do with Ontario's decision to slow retail sales?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: But what does this have to do with Ontario's decision to slow retail sales?


Legalized cannabis seems to be priced beyond its optimized maximum. If the taxes were lower, sales would increase. But with prices being high, its simply cheaper to grow it at home. For a mere $100 you can set yourself up with a grow tent, activated carbon filter and LED light and have your own supply... Pretty much for ever (and the cost of soil, water, electricity and a yearly change of filters... and also a minor 2 or 3 day hassle)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The canadian government is dumb AF. Should have done like NY did... give the job to private companies to sell it, only tax it.

That way you have basically zero output, all input. The stupid canadian government decided they needed to spend a shiat ton of money in buidling ''government funded'' places of sales... which costs more than the weed they sell.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be fine spending $45 for an eighth, if the quality was there. All the legal stuff I've tried, except for a few outliers, has been absolute garbage.
Pretty shameful when Gordie in his basement produces better quality bud than people in lab coats working in million dollar facilities - at half the price.
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I would be fine spending $45 for an eighth, if the quality was there. All the legal stuff I've tried, except for a few outliers, has been absolute garbage.
Pretty shameful when Gordie in his basement produces better quality bud than people in lab coats working in million dollar facilities - at half the price.


Gordie, how?
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingFarmer: SumoJeb: I would be fine spending $45 for an eighth, if the quality was there. All the legal stuff I've tried, except for a few outliers, has been absolute garbage.
Pretty shameful when Gordie in his basement produces better quality bud than people in lab coats working in million dollar facilities - at half the price.

Gordie, how?


Bobby, or....?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I would be fine spending $45 for an eighth, if the quality was there. All the legal stuff I've tried, except for a few outliers, has been absolute garbage.
Pretty shameful when Gordie in his basement produces better quality bud than people in lab coats working in million dollar facilities - at half the price.


If you want to maximize the likelihood of something being scarce, expensive, and shiatty quality, put the government in charge of it.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: You mean the weaker-than-expected sales that are a direct result of fewer-than-expected retail stores, subby?

https://www.fool.com/investing/2019/11​/20/blame-it-on-ontario-why-1-province​-is-the-main-cul.aspx


I laugh because Ontario is currently led by an ex-drug dealer, you'd think if he could do just one thing right it'd have been this.  Meanwhile we can buy really, and I mean really crappy beer for $1/bottle thanks to his wisdom instead, at 9am.  Hurray.
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Performance has been weaker than expected for several Canadian cannabis companies since the drug was legalized last year. While the recreational market was plagued by supply shortages at the beginning, a rapid increase in production across the sector led to a glut of marijuana in the face of a limited retail network and poor demand.

Culturally, I think a lot of the weak performance just boils down to convenience.

The existing underground infrastructure for pot retail is so old and fine-tuned and well-established that there wasn't any huge incentive for consumers to switch up their supply chains.  It's still early days - habitual consumption takes time to change.

I don't understand why a lot of people expected an immediate unicorn market bonanza.  It's probably still a good industry for long-term investment though.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Destructor: Liberals, I love ya, but you really don't understand economics.


If it helps, the party we refer to as "Conservative" doesn't have a fantastic grasp on economics either.

If a federal Conservative gov had legalized weed (and that's a big if) they likely would have bid all the licenses out to exclusive international growers. Canadians would buy legal weed and all the profits would go to Saudi Arabia and China who would keep weed illegal in their own countries but sell it off to us at a massive profit. Canadians would have would have little choice as to where to buy their weed as the Conservative gov't would make street purchases punishable by deportation to Antarctica.
 
tirob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: You mean the weaker-than-expected sales that are a direct result of fewer-than-expected retail stores, subby?

https://www.fool.com/investing/2019/11​/20/blame-it-on-ontario-why-1-province​-is-the-main-cul.aspx


Maybe.  Could the fact that there are so few stores in Ontario be in part a function of the fact that black marketers are putting out a competitive product at a lower price, as some of our friends here have intimated, and as others have attested to?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1048659​6​/Canada-For-same-money-you-can-now-get​-nearly-twice-as-much-marijuana-from-a​-street-dealer-as-you-do-from-a-legal-​store-the-black-market-pot-is-getting-​cheaper-Woohoo-legalization

I don't see reports of long lines of people at Ontario weed stores waiting to get their hands on whatever it is they're selling in them.

Also, Canada isn't just Ontario.  If the fast buck artists who started construction on the weed facility in Medicine Hat were able to compete in the weed market in Manitoba and Quebec and New Brunswick, they'd be working overtime on their little project.

/subby
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'mma pop in and say for once Newfoundland has made some better choices than the other provinces in how to roll out legal weed.
I buy it at the farking gas station or grocery store.

Selections were limited and pricey at first but now 3.5g can be had for $25, which ain't bad.
 
trialpha
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The canadian government is dumb AF. Should have done like NY did... give the job to private companies to sell it, only tax it.


This particular farkup is due to just that. The previous Liberal government had a whole plan setup to have it government run, etc. Then the conservatives were elected, so they tossed that and gave the job to private companies. But, in traditional conservative (or more specifically, Doug Ford) fashion, they didn't plan appropriately and totally cocked it up.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jjorsett: SumoJeb: I would be fine spending $45 for an eighth, if the quality was there. All the legal stuff I've tried, except for a few outliers, has been absolute garbage.
Pretty shameful when Gordie in his basement produces better quality bud than people in lab coats working in million dollar facilities - at half the price.

If you want to maximize the likelihood of something being scarce, expensive, and shiatty quality, put the government in charge of it.


The U S Postal Service would like a word with you. Someone will be with you as soon as they get off their break. Enjoy standing on line in the meantime.
 
dwrash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Companies can and do test for drug use.  The market is not as big as people would like to admit.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Obviously the solution is to get more people addicted, specifically targeting high school aged kids. Big tobacco has already written the playbook, it's not that hard to follow.

/s
 
Kurohone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA:  In Alberta, Aurora and other producers were also hit by the provincial government's decision last month to treat cannabis facilities as industrial businesses rather than agricultural operations that are exempt from local property taxes.

More of that business-friendly United Conservatism, am I right?
 
trialpha
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tirob: Maybe. Could the fact that there are so few stores in Ontario be in part a function of the fact that black marketers are putting out a competitive product at a lower price, as some of our friends here have intimated, and as others have attested to?


Nope. The limited number of stores was because the conservative government farked up and 1) set a hard limit on number of stores, and 2) set that limit way too low.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ingo: FlyingFarmer: SumoJeb: I would be fine spending $45 for an eighth, if the quality was there. All the legal stuff I've tried, except for a few outliers, has been absolute garbage.
Pretty shameful when Gordie in his basement produces better quality bud than people in lab coats working in million dollar facilities - at half the price.

Gordie, how?

Bobby, or....?


Wah-- ah... Ah... Aynegretzky!

Sorry, must be the pollen getting to me.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Destructor: Liberals, I love ya, but you really don't understand economics.

If it helps, the party we refer to as "Conservative" doesn't have a fantastic grasp on economics either.

If a federal Conservative gov had legalized weed (and that's a big if) they likely would have bid all the licenses out to exclusive international growers. Canadians would buy legal weed and all the profits would go to Saudi Arabia and China who would keep weed illegal in their own countries but sell it off to us at a massive profit. Canadians would have would have little choice as to where to buy their weed as the Conservative gov't would make street purchases punishable by deportation to Antarctica.


Huh? Saudi Arabia  Pot Growers?  Really?  Hash Oil Maybe....
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hachitori: MillionDollarMo: Destructor: Liberals, I love ya, but you really don't understand economics.

If it helps, the party we refer to as "Conservative" doesn't have a fantastic grasp on economics either.

If a federal Conservative gov had legalized weed (and that's a big if) they likely would have bid all the licenses out to exclusive international growers. Canadians would buy legal weed and all the profits would go to Saudi Arabia and China who would keep weed illegal in their own countries but sell it off to us at a massive profit. Canadians would have would have little choice as to where to buy their weed as the Conservative gov't would make street purchases punishable by deportation to Antarctica.

Huh? Saudi Arabia  Pot Growers?  Really?  Hash Oil Maybe....


It's Canadian Poli fan fiction. The Cons never would have legalized marijuana in the first place.
 
SeriousGeorge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The legal market is having a tough time finding it's feet largely due to difficulty competing with the black market. A lot of people have offered anecdotes about how they would gladly pay a large premium for the opportunity to buy legal weed, but for the millions of Canadians who were already use to navigating the black market a big chunk of them are not going to pay up to double the price for government-sanctioned product.

Things are starting to get better in terms of price, so hopefully they can turn things around. Personally I love being able to walk 5 minutes to the store down the road to buy weed (the purchasing experience itself is also kind of lame, but I can live with it). And if I can pick up an eighth for less than $35 I feel like I'm doing OK.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I would be fine spending $45 for an eighth, if the quality was there. All the legal stuff I've tried, except for a few outliers, has been absolute garbage.
Pretty shameful when Gordie in his basement produces better quality bud than people in lab coats working in million dollar facilities - at half the price.


Another thing is the damned packaging. Though the little jars most of it seems to come in make for great piggy banks, so do regular pill bottles from the pharmacy.
 
rikkards
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: common sense is an oxymoron: You mean the weaker-than-expected sales that are a direct result of fewer-than-expected retail stores, subby?

https://www.fool.com/investing/2019/11​/20/blame-it-on-ontario-why-1-province​-is-the-main-cul.aspx

I laugh because Ontario is currently led by an ex-drug dealer, you'd think if he could do just one thing right it'd have been this.  Meanwhile we can buy really, and I mean really crappy beer for $1/bottle thanks to his wisdom instead, at 9am.  Hurray.


No fan of Ford but at least he  recognized continuing the provincial monopoly like the LCBO was stupid. He could be a lot faster in implementing though
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Destructor: Liberals, I love ya, but you really don't understand economics.


Ford in Ontario and Kenney in Alberta are the two biggest screw-ups in the roll out. They are both conservatives. So... yeah
 
advex101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They want people to pay black market prices for a retail product.  Let the marketplace set the price.
 
rikkards
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

in flagrante: Performance has been weaker than expected for several Canadian cannabis companies since the drug was legalized last year. While the recreational market was plagued by supply shortages at the beginning, a rapid increase in production across the sector led to a glut of marijuana in the face of a limited retail network and poor demand.

Culturally, I think a lot of the weak performance just boils down to convenience.

The existing underground infrastructure for pot retail is so old and fine-tuned and well-established that there wasn't any huge incentive for consumers to switch up their supply chains.  It's still early days - habitual consumption takes time to change.

I don't understand why a lot of people expected an immediate unicorn market bonanza.  It's probably still a good industry for long-term investment though.


I don't necessarily agree. I think there was a lot of extrapolating that weed profits would be the same as alcohol but Joe Six-pack coming home and smoking a doob rather than cracking a beer open every night is not going to happen, at least not for a while.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dwrash: Companies can and do test for drug use.  The market is not as big as people would like to admit.


Drug testing is quite uncommon and generally limited to places there is a direct safety concern (such as truck drivers). If you tried to fire some office worked for getting high on their day off, that is probably going to be pretty expensive.

Some places think of workers as something more than slabs of meat to be ground up and spat out.
 
